Spotify gives a perfect soundtrack for your wedding!

MUMBAI: One of the best things about Indian weddings is the music (besides the food and selfies, of course!), and curating that perfect soundtrack can be quite a challenge. Lucky for you, Spotify’s made planning your (or your fam and friends') special week a little easier with playlists to make sure your guests are having the time of their lives.

The perfect mehendi (party)

No mehendi is complete without music! To make the day even more special, try out Spotify’s playlist, Mehndi - a mix of Hindi and Punjabi songs such as Banno and Latthe Di Chaddar that make for a perfect mehendi day. Looking to shake a leg? Tune into Wedding Bhangra to get everyone showing off their best bhangra moves.

Ladkiwale or Ladkewale?

No matter which side you’re on, the Sangeet Night playlist is sure to give you the upper hand at sangeet dance-offs, with the best Bollywood sangeet numbers ranging from Dilliwali Girlfriend to Nachde Ne Saare to help you blow some minds that evening!

A haldi to remember

Kick-off the wedding celebrations with a haldi ceremony to remember, by giving it all the right vibes with Spotify’s All That Dhol playlist comprising the very best Bollywood and non-film dhol tracks. Looking for something a little more traditional? Tune into Ladies Sangeet for folk tracks that are nothing but crowd pleasers and get your daadi, naani, bua or maasi showing off a move or two.

Reception done right!

What’s a wedding reception without some good time on the dancefloor? Have your guests dance the night away to peppy Bollywood and Punjabi wedding tracks that you’ll find in Band Baaja Bollywood and Punjabi Wedding - there won’t be any song requests here, these playlists comprise all the favourites!

It doesn’t end there…

For South Indian weddings, check out Tamil playlist, Kalyana Maalai or Telugu playlist, Peli Parindhi, for the perfect tracks for all wedding ceremonies, right from the attar-intlu to the reception!

And finally, if you’re looking for some English wedding classics to mix things up, go ahead and stream Spotify’s global playlist, Wedding Party - you won’t be disappointed!

What's more? Spotify also lets collaborate with your bride/groom-to-be, friends and family to create extremely personalised playlists, making your wedding's soundtrack the most unique.

So, stream on, and leave your wedding DJ-ing to Spotify.