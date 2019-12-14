Sara Evans and Temecula Road celebrate holidays with “Sara Evans – Blue Christmas Tour”

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans continues her holiday tour tradition with this year’s “Sara Evans – Blue Christmas Tour,” along with special guests, rising country trio Temecula Road.

The festive, limited engagement shows kicked off last weekend in Huntsville, Alabama and continue this weekend with seven dates remaining through December 22. Tickets and details, including how fans can be part of a VIP Experience, may be found at https://saraevans.com/tour/.

Created to get fans of all ages into the spirit of the season, the show highlights 90 minutes of never-before-heard songs and arrangements, including Sara Evans inviting Temecula Road to join on stage during her headlining set for a moving rendition of “O Come All Ye Faithful.” The artists captured a live recording of the Christmas classic, currently playing on Radio Disney Country and now on YouTube.

At Christmas, released in 2014, is Sara’s first full-length Christmas recording. The 10-song collection features well-known holiday classics including “Silent Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” plus the seasonal original song and the title track, written by Shane Stevens and Toby Lightman.