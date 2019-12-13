For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Dec 2019

Udayswar@Prithvi presents flute recital of Pravin Godkhindi

MUMBAI: Morning concerts have a charm which is unique. If one is lucky, one gets a chance to hear the most meditative and contemplative ragas in the most ineffable settings. Experience the same magical ambience at Udayswar@Prithvi, an Indian Classical music concert of morning ragas which uses no microphones or amplifications to create a rare acoustic experience.

The interest and enthusiasm of music lovers and connoisseurs to attend morning concerts led Pancham Nishad & Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi, a concert series of morning ragas of the second prahar.  Held on every 3rd Sunday of the month this concert series features various vocal & Instrumental artistes. ‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ is supported exclusively by Bank of Baroda since April, 2017. 

Indian Classical music was originally designed for intimate spaces with natural acoustics. Today it is almost impossible to experience Indian Classical Music in its original form and space, but at Prithvi Theatre one gets the closest to the private Darbar experience with Prithvi Theatre’s intimacy and acoustics.

Well known flautist Pravin Godkhindi says “It’s always a pleasure to perform a morning concert. This concert is all the more special because It’s at the Prithvi theater which is completely acoustic. I am planning to perform some rare ragas and compositions combining both the Gayaki as well as Tantrakari styles. Pancham Nishad is known for curating special concerts and with the wonderful Mumbai audience I can’t wait to perform for Udayswar@prithvi on Dec 15th. “

