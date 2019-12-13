For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Dec 2019 09:00 |  By Minal Owal

'Sapna Hai Sach Hai' was a challenging song as I was sharing space with Shreya Ghoshal: Abhay Jodhpurkar

MUMBAI: Singer Abhay Jodhpurkar famed for his debut song Mere Naam Tu for film Zero in Bollywood also noted for his regional songs, lent his voice for a romantic and intense song Sapna Hai Sach Hai from Panipat sharing space with legendary singer Shreya Ghosal.

In conversation with Abhay about the song and his connection with the song he said, “Sapna Hai Sach Hai is a very romantic melody, while we were creating the song I was going through a break up phase and I was somewhat depressed for a while so the song slightly triggered me. Ever since the song is released I have been listening to it and it feels very sensitive and gives me bitter and sweet memories of our relationship,”

“The song has many layers to it and thus singing was a bit challenging part, but I have been very honest while I was rendering the song and genuine with my feelings to it. As Javed Akhtar has done a fabulous job with the lyrics that directly touches ones heart. In the middle of all the remixes and commercial up beats happening Sapna Hai Saach Hai really feels like fresh bit that will soothe everyone,” added Abhay.

When asked about his experience with Shreya Ghosal, Abhay mentioned, “The song had a very different purpose for me as I was singing with Shreya Ghosal alongside, the goddess of music industry. I respect and adore her singing and so it was very difficult for me to match up to her level. I had to struggle a lot but Ajay sir brought out the best in me.

He further added’ “Sapna Hai Sach Hai is the second song with Shreya Ghosal, I have done a Telgu song before, she has always been an inspiration to me. Whichever language song she sings she nails it and she makes it sound like she is the resident of that particular state be it Malayalam, Tamil or any other language.”

Sapna Hai Sach Hai was my first Hindi song with her but then she praised saying, “You sound great Abhay” and that was like the biggest achievement ever because I have

Tags
Abhay Jodhpurkar Shreya Ghosal Pritam Chakraborty
Related news
News | 02 Dec 2019

Antara Mitra, Tushar Joshi lend a voice to 'Shubhaarambh' title track

MUMBAI: Singers Antara Mitra and Tushar Joshi have crooned to the title track of the upcoming television show "Shubhaarambh".

read more
News | 28 Nov 2019

Salim Merchant's chat show 'OFF THE RECORD' is sure to give you insightful information about singers

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile musicians in the Bollywood music industry Salim Merchant has come up with his own show titled OFF THE RECORD. Set to kickstart on 28 November the show would showcase Salim having a fun chit-chat session with the singers.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2019

Independent music has an audience now: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Salim Merchant says it's not just about Bollywood film songs anymore, but people are also consuming a lot of independent music in India now.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Imitation is not art: Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Almost every Indian woman from a certain era secretly craved to sing like Lata Mangeshkar. But not everyone can be Lata Mangeshkar, there is only one.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2019

Big Bollywood banners make a beeline for new music artistes

MUMBAI: Bekhayali from Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh arrived on 24 May 2019 and became an instant hit.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Listen, Vote, Give: AccuRadio Gives $1,000 a day to charity this Holiday Season

MUMBAI: AccuRadio has traditionally been an online listening destread more

News
CD Baby announces return of DIY Musician Conference to Austin

MUMBAI: CD Baby is announcing its sixth annual DIY Musician Conference, to be held on August 28-read more

News
Flutin puts emerging artists where they need to be: In Music Fans' Playlists

MUMBAI: Austin-based Christophe Lavigne had been working on his music for years, leading the rocread more

News
RJ Malishka asks '#KABTAK'; raises voice on the issue of women safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a campaign ‘#KABTAK’ on - Morning No.read more

News
BIG FM launches music video for 'Hawa Tight Hai' to invite all dhaakads to sensitize various pollution issues

MUMBAI: As a part of its recently launched campaign, ‘Hawa Tight Hai’ which intends to find feasread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar in the list of 'Spotify's top female artist'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's versatile singer Neha Kakkar who started her journey as an Indian Idol contestant, has never failed to impress the audience with...read more

2
Music festival Control ALT Delete 12 - Crowdfunding now open!

MUMBAI: India's largest crowd funded music festival is back! The 12th edition of Control ALT Delete is scheduled to take place on 1-2 February 2020...read more

3
Prateek Kuhad to perform at Zee LIVE’s Supermoon in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A shout-out to all Mumbaikars out there as our all-time favourite singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is going to leave a cold/mess on the city...read more

4
Aaron on backlash for imitating Chinese accent: I'm not racist

MUMBAI: Rapper Aaron Carter has come under fire from fans for imitating a Chinese accent while ordering a takeaway in an online clip.Aaron recently...read more

5
Prepped for U2 concert? If not, here’s a quick list to check up on the most awaited music concert

MUMBAI: With the U2 concert just around the corner, please find below a listicle below that will help you prepare for the event of the season!...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group