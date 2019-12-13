'Sapna Hai Sach Hai' was a challenging song as I was sharing space with Shreya Ghoshal: Abhay Jodhpurkar

MUMBAI: Singer Abhay Jodhpurkar famed for his debut song Mere Naam Tu for film Zero in Bollywood also noted for his regional songs, lent his voice for a romantic and intense song Sapna Hai Sach Hai from Panipat sharing space with legendary singer Shreya Ghosal.

In conversation with Abhay about the song and his connection with the song he said, “Sapna Hai Sach Hai is a very romantic melody, while we were creating the song I was going through a break up phase and I was somewhat depressed for a while so the song slightly triggered me. Ever since the song is released I have been listening to it and it feels very sensitive and gives me bitter and sweet memories of our relationship,”

“The song has many layers to it and thus singing was a bit challenging part, but I have been very honest while I was rendering the song and genuine with my feelings to it. As Javed Akhtar has done a fabulous job with the lyrics that directly touches ones heart. In the middle of all the remixes and commercial up beats happening Sapna Hai Saach Hai really feels like fresh bit that will soothe everyone,” added Abhay.

When asked about his experience with Shreya Ghosal, Abhay mentioned, “The song had a very different purpose for me as I was singing with Shreya Ghosal alongside, the goddess of music industry. I respect and adore her singing and so it was very difficult for me to match up to her level. I had to struggle a lot but Ajay sir brought out the best in me.

He further added’ “Sapna Hai Sach Hai is the second song with Shreya Ghosal, I have done a Telgu song before, she has always been an inspiration to me. Whichever language song she sings she nails it and she makes it sound like she is the resident of that particular state be it Malayalam, Tamil or any other language.”

Sapna Hai Sach Hai was my first Hindi song with her but then she praised saying, “You sound great Abhay” and that was like the biggest achievement ever because I have