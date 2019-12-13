For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Dec 2019 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Riton revives Gucci Soundsystem for bumping new single 'Me Todd Terry'

MUMBAI: Riton has revived his Gucci Soundsystem project to drop new single ‘Mr Todd Terry’, out now on Ministry of Sound.

 A bumping house groover that harks back to the halcyon days of rave, ‘Mr Todd Terry’ pays tribute to one of the luminaries of the New York house scene in the best possible way.

“The idea came from a mixtape of Todd Terry's first performance in the UK at Hardtimes Club in Huddersfield in the early 90s,” Riton explains. “He’s one of the main reasons I started making music. He’s also the reason I own an MPC and sp1200 - the best drums ever made. A true innovator of house music!”

Initially formed at the turn of the century by Henry (Riton) and his friend Ben, Gucci Soundsystem started out doing some DJing and running a small, trendy club. 20 years later the project returns - just when the world needs the rave most.

The release follows ‘Turn Me On’, Riton’s hit with Oliver Heldens that has already amassed 50M combined streams and peaked at #12 in the official charts.

Best known for his hugely successful GRAMMY-nominated hit ‘Rinse & Repeat’, Riton’s diverse and lauded work as a producer has set a precedent for his burgeoning super-stardom. He previously teamed up with Nigerian vocalist Kah-Lo on a range of fan-favourite hits, including ‘Fake ID’, ‘Up & Down’ and ‘Ginger’ - anthems that received a wealth of radio support from Annie Mac at BBC Radio 1. He was also one of the producers on the Dua Lipa and Silk City single ‘Electricity’, a smash that went on to win the Grammy for ‘Best Dance Recording’ earlier this year.

Similarly talented behind the decks, 2019 has seen Riton perform at Tomorrowland, Ministry of Sound, Ushuaia Ibiza in support of Martin Garrix and Electric Brixton as part of an Ed Banger Records showcase. Earlier this month, Riton and Heldens performed ‘Turn Me On’ together at ADE in Amsterdam.

‘Mr Todd Terry’ sees the return of a previously retired alias with wonderful results.

Tags
Dua Lipa Oliver Heldens music New York
Related news
News | 13 Dec 2019

Taylor Swift slams 'toxic male privilege'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift has slammed "toxic male privilege" during her Billboard Woman of the Decade speech.She accepted the first-ever Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard's annual Women In Music Event here on Thursday.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2019

Justin Bieber's new album on 'struggles' aims for early 2020 release

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has been posting what appears to be an album teaser on social media.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2019

Mumbai DJ is the first Indian to be signed by Republic Records

MUMBAI: Shaan Singh joins the likes of Drake, Ariana Grande, Tiesto, Post Malone and more on America’s #1 Music Label: Republic Records.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2019

Know Vyaasa-M - a rising star in the music Industry

MUMBAI: With the onset of the revival of the Independent Music scene in India we have a passionate musician Vyaasa-M who has made an immediate mark with his debut Indie single "Wajood-E-Sabab".

read more
News | 13 Dec 2019

Mujuice unveils retro-futurist new album 'Regress'

MUMBAI: Moscow-born artist Mujuice has unveiled his captivating new album Regress, out 13 December via his own imprint Acid Pop.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Listen, Vote, Give: AccuRadio Gives $1,000 a day to charity this Holiday Season

MUMBAI: AccuRadio has traditionally been an online listening destread more

News
CD Baby announces return of DIY Musician Conference to Austin

MUMBAI: CD Baby is announcing its sixth annual DIY Musician Conference, to be held on August 28-read more

News
Flutin puts emerging artists where they need to be: In Music Fans' Playlists

MUMBAI: Austin-based Christophe Lavigne had been working on his music for years, leading the rocread more

News
RJ Malishka asks '#KABTAK'; raises voice on the issue of women safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a campaign ‘#KABTAK’ on - Morning No.read more

News
BIG FM launches music video for 'Hawa Tight Hai' to invite all dhaakads to sensitize various pollution issues

MUMBAI: As a part of its recently launched campaign, ‘Hawa Tight Hai’ which intends to find feasread more

top# 5 articles

1
Polish D&B favourite Satl drops new EP 'Things We Can't See'

MUMBAI: Polish producer Satl has delivered a statement of intent on new EP ‘Things We Can’t See’, out 15 November via boutique Amsterdam label The...read more

2
Prateek Kuhad to perform at Zee LIVE’s Supermoon in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A shout-out to all Mumbaikars out there as our all-time favourite singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is going to leave a cold/mess on the city...read more

3
TIËSTO drops brand-new single 'Blue'

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning, platinum-certified international icon Tiësto has dropped his brand new single ‘BLUE’ via Universal Records featuring Stevie...read more

4
Justin Bieber's new album on 'struggles' aims for early 2020 release

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has been posting what appears to be an album teaser on social media.On Wednesday, Bieber took to Instagram Story to...read more

5
Shalmali Kholgade, Sunidhi Chauhan, Divine to enthral audience at Bollywood Music Project

MUMBAI: Enjoy the musical retreat with the best of Bollywood music artists at Jio Garden on 20th and 21st December including Vishal Bhardwaj, B...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group