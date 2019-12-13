Prepped for U2 concert? If not, here’s a quick list to check up on the most awaited music concert

MUMBAI: With the U2 concert just around the corner, please find below a listicle below that will help you prepare for the event of the season! Prepped for the U2 concert? If not, here is a quick list to make the most of the awaited music concert of the year.

It’s finally the time when many of us have planned to skip work or bunk college on Monday! It is almost time for the most awaited music concert in India - yes, you got that right - U2 in Mumbai. While all of us sure did manage to get our tickets in time and are feeling very satisfied with this achievement, it’s time to see if we are fully prepared to enjoy this moment without worry. Here is a last-minute checklist to ensure you don’t miss out on anything important for this gig:

Beat the traffic: You have paid to enjoy this concert from start to finish, so, don’t let Mumbai traffic stop you from doing that. BookMyShow has collaborated with the Indian Railways to launch a special chartered suburban train service in Mumbai on December 15. The special service will start at Andheri and ferry passengers to the concert until Nerul station with limited stops in between at Mahim and Kurla -- connecting the Western, Central and Harbour routes for passengers headed for the show.

Set a budget: Yes, it is easy to get carried away! Setting a budget will not just help you keep a tab on your spends but also ensure you don’t lose money while having crazy fun at the concert.

Update your U2 knowledge: The magic of such concerts is in singing along and you don’t want to be the only one not knowing the lyrics to a particular song by heart. Just google the lyrics to U2’s top 10 songs and you will be set to sing the night away!

Get your stay sorted: After a crazy evening of fun and music, you and your friends will need a place to crash. Given that this is the most awaited concert, everyone will be booking a stay close to the venue. A great option is OYO Townhouse 092 Ashray Khairane Rd. OYO’s friendly neighbourhood hotel is a unique combination of a hotel, home, merchandise store and café, and offers convenience, comfort, value for money, all within a contemporary set up.

Be comfortable: There is going to be a lot of walking, dancing, sitting, so, ensure you are wearing comfortable clothes and shoes, and hydrated throughout.

Be smartphone ready: ‘Can’t live with or without you’ quite literally this is the feeling that all of us have for our phones. This is basic but ensure you charge your phone battery before the concert and also keep a portable charger. You don’t want to miss out on capturing memories and updating your social media accounts with all the fun you are having. It will also come in handy in case you get separated from your group!