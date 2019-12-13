For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Dec 2019 11:49

Prateek Kuhad to perform at Zee LIVE’s Supermoon in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A shout-out to all Mumbaikars out there as our all-time favourite singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is going to leave a cold/mess on the city of dreams. Kuhad will be performing in the city on December 18, 2019, at JVPD Grounds, Juhu as part of his Winter Tour at Supermoon.
 
Kuhad’s India Tour comes over a year since the release of cold/mess which hit #1 on iTunes India charts upon release in July 2018 and has been streamed by millions of fans around the world. Kuhad is already one of the most influential figures in the Indian independent music firmament and he has the recognition to prove it. He has won the MTV Europe Music Award, the Indie Album of the Year Award from iTunes, and was named Best Pop Artist at the Radio City Freedom Awards. Over the past few months, Prateek has seen his fan base build across borders and oceans. Splitting his time between New York and New Delhi, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter is well on his way to becoming a truly global artist with a global fan-base.
 
Kuhad’s 11-city tour in India began on October 10 in Hyderabad, followed by houseful shows in Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Jaipur. The December shows are in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi.
 
Details of the event:
 
Date: December 18, 2019
 
Time: 8.00 P.M.
 
Venue: JVPD Grounds, 30, Devle Rd, Juhu, Mumbai,
 
Tickets available to buy on PAYTM Insider.in –
 
