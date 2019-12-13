Neha Kakkar in the list of 'Spotify's top female artist'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's versatile singer Neha Kakkar who started her journey as an Indian Idol contestant, has never failed to impress the audience with her marvelous songs and has now nailed another achievement.

Neha Kakkar happens to be one of the top female artist on Spotify, an international media services provider, a platform that provides DRM-protected music, videos and podcasts from record labels and media companies. Check the picture below

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi her recent release is buzzing on charts and her originals tracks like Puchda Hi Nahin, Wah Wai Wahh have been trending.

