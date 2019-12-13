Music festival Control ALT Delete 12 - Crowdfunding now open!

MUMBAI: India's largest crowd funded music festival is back! The 12th edition of Control ALT Delete is scheduled to take place on 1-2 February 2020. Crowdfunding is now open, so you can head over to the website and contribute - www.controlaltdelete.in.

This year’s brilliant artwork is made by one of our favourite artists - Anoop Bhat. It comes with a vision that warns us of what is to come if we don’t pay attention to what’s happening to our environment and act on it. It’s our responsibility to ensure that we don’t hand over a dystopian world to the next generation. Reset now! T-shirts and stickers out soon.

It’s that time of the year again when the music community comes together for its annual pilgrimage of fun and frolic. We head back to our spiritual home in Roaring Farm, Malad to bring you 5 stages and over 40 artists, spread over two days of music and community.

As always - we are fan-funded, and a people-powered festival. No brands, no logos, only love from fans, artists, creators, and people who are driven by their love for music. This festival runs and is made possible by people’s contributions. There are no tickets and we run on a ‘Pay What You Want’ principle. Each contribution online - guarantees you a deliverable.

All profits of the festival are equally divided among all performing artists and accounts put up in public. This is not charity, this is a chance to be a stakeholder in the growth of the independent music and subculture ecosystem of the country, and be accountable for the growth and success of something you love. We hope to raise five lakhs in 50 days this year. Help us hit that goal!