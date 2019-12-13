For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Mumbai DJ is the first Indian to be signed by Republic Records

MUMBAI: Shaan Singh joins the likes of Drake, Ariana Grande, Tiesto, Post Malone and more on America’s #1 Music Label: Republic Records.

DJ and musician Shaan Singh is the first Indian to notch a record deal with Republic Records/Casablanca. Shaan (24) has signed the deal with America's topmost record company that represents artists like Drake, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Tiesto among others.

Shaan made his debut at Sunburn in 2009 and was the first-ever Indian DJ to perform at Tomorrowland and also the first to be signed by Virgin EMI. Singh – who goes by the name SHAAN was in New York City to sign the biggest ever record deal for an Indian artist.

"For the last 10 years, I have grown through numerous small steps that have led up to this phenomenal moment. It has taken a lot of hard work along with the efforts of my entire team in making this signing possible. Republic/Casablanca is a global entity and I'm super thrilled to be part of their line-up. It's about time India got it dues and I'm glad I have this opportunity to represent."

He has been representing India on the global scene, since his debut at Sunburn - the youngest DJ to debut at a music festival – in 2009. He quickly caught the eye of the global. SHAAN’s rise to prominence serves as an inspiration to 1.2 billion Indians on the planet who have dared to dream big. With one in seven of the world’s population being Indian, anywhere SHAAN performs around the globe, thousands of Indian flags are raised in the audience, in celebration and pride.

He says, “I’m extremely proud that this day has come. I and my team have worked for 10 years to get to this moment and I can’t wait to show the world what we Indians can do! 

DJ Shaan Singh Drake The Weeknd Post Malone Taylor Swift Ariana Grande Tiesto Republic Records music
