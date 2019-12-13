Mujuice unveils retro-futurist new album 'Regress'

MUMBAI: Moscow-born artist Mujuice has unveiled his captivating new album Regress, out 13 December via his own imprint Acid Pop.

The eight-track LP opens with ‘Motherland’, Mujuice’s electro-tinged latest single. An industrial-sounding track that’s simultaneously highly danceable, it sets the tone for the rest of the record. What follows is a high-octane rollercoaster ride of acid-soaked techno, cold electro and rigid industrial music - a retro-futurist album with an unmistakably Soviet feel.

Watch here:

At the forefront of electronica in Russia, Mujuice is known for skillfully combining the robotic glitches of modern electronic music with dense layers of natural sounds. Working without a formal musical education, he began experimenting with music when still a teenager before releasing debut album Superqueer in 2004. He has since released a slew of singles, EPs and albums, exploring sounds that traverse the electronic spectrum.

A stellar collection of tracks, Regress sees Mujuice explore the colder, darker corners of the electronic spectrum.

Tracklist

1) Motherland

2) Circle Of Salt

3) Wormwood Star

4) Proton

5) Ravers Unite

6) Woodwoo

7) Pokrov

8) Dead Virgin Land