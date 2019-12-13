For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Dec 2019 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

ManyFew team up with Marcus Santoro 'For You' ft. Hayley May

MUMBAI: For the final label release of the decade, Axtone welcomes Sweden’s rocketing production duo to the imprint, brothers Jacob and Victor Andersson AKA ManyFew. Renowned for their uplifting, feel-good productions, ManyFew team up with Marcus Santoro for their explosive label debut, ‘For You’ Ft. Hayley May. 

Leading the listener in with dance music’s most in-demand vocalist Hayley May’s stunning vocal piece, ‘For You’ exudes an anthemic aura from the very first beat. Brimming with euphoric synths and a powerful bassline, ManyFew and Marcus Santoro have created a club-ready concoction that seamlessly blends their signature sounds. Proving ManyFew’s versatility once again, ‘For You’ oozes quality and demands attention with its larger-than-life energy. 

Following shortly after their release ‘Makin’ Love on Perfect Havoc, and being selected as one of DJ Mag’s ‘12 emerging artists you need to hear’, ManyFew continue on their hot streak with ‘For You’. Australian producer Marcus Santoro has been making serious waves over the last few years with releases on the likes of Protocol Recordings, Heldeep Records and Armada Music. Turning his hand to this year’s biggest crossover hit ‘Piece Of Your Heart’, Marcus has had an extremely prolific year, but Axtone fans will no doubt know him best for his remix of Shapov & Trouze’s ‘The Way’. Taking the world by storm with her vocals on Joel Corry’s smash hit ‘Sorry’, Hayley May added her midas touch to ‘For You’, writing and recording the track’s indelible lyrics. Serving as an emphatic reminder of their presence and remarkable talent, this dream team’s electrifying creation leaves listeners wanting more.

