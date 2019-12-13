For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
13 Dec 2019

Liverpool’s Nightlapse drop gospel-tinged new single 'Changed Minds'

Liverpool DJ/production duo Nightlapse have unveiled ‘Changed Minds’, their first original single out now via MK’s iconic AREA10 Label.

Laden with steel drums and underpinned by an inspiring, gospel inspired vocal performed by Roland Clarke ‘Changed Minds’ is a deep, soulful slice of modern house music that could turn dancefloors upside down as the tune finds its way into all the right hands and tastemakers.

Changed Minds’ follows right on the heels of the Nightlapse & MK remix of the Anabel Englund single ‘So Hot’, the remix is a collaborative rework where Detroit’s AREA10 boss MK teamed up with his pals Nightlapse to rework the original version of the song. So far the remix has amassed around 1.25 million streams on Spotify alone. Nightlapse also contributed to a remix package of the recent MK hit ‘Back & Forth’, which featured the soulful vocals of Becky Hill. The duo have also performed at stages all over the world from the legendary Creamfields, Warehouse Project, EH1 Festival in Edinburgh, Manchester’s  Parklife, MK’s AREA10 annual Pool Parties at Ibiza Rocks at Northern Ireland’s Belsonic and more.

A potent and soulful release, ‘Changed Minds’ is an example of tech house at its most inspiring and best.

