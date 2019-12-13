For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Dec 2019 18:18

Justin Bieber's new album on 'struggles' aims for early 2020 release

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has been posting what appears to be an album teaser on social media.

On Wednesday, Bieber took to Instagram Story to post the year "2020", which many fans believe is when he will be dropping new music. It's been four years since he released his last album, "Purpose", and it seems like he is now ready to make new music.

Amid speculation, a source told eonline.com that Justin's new album is "pretty much done and it will be out soon".

"They are putting on the finishing touches and aiming for early 2020," the source said.

"Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It's been a long time coming and he's feeling very ready."

According to the insider, some of Bieber's new songs "are about his ups and downs" and "recent struggles with depression".

Earlier this year, the "Boyfriend" hitmaker took to social media to open up to his fans about the "deep-rooted issues" he's working on.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Bieber wrote, adding that while the music is very important to him, "nothing" comes before family and health.

"There were a lot of dark times and the breakdown he went through," the insider shared. "He touches on his mental health struggles and how he got through it."

The source said that Bieber's songs will also address how wife Hailey Bieber "helped him through that time".

"He also writes a lot of about their love and the power of their love being different than anything else he's experienced," the insider explained.

"It's a familiar sound that the fans will love. He's doing what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to getting it out there for the world to enjoy."

(Source: IANS)

