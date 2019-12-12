For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Dec 2019 18:47 |  By RnMTeam

Skillbox announces second edition of its eclectic music festival in Goa -Lemonade 2019

MUMBAI: After the smashing success of the maiden edition of its Lemonade Music Festival held in Goa last year, Skillbox, the art social network and discovery platform, has announced the 2nd edition of Lemonade in Goa.

The festival takes place on the 31st of December 2019 and the party goes on till the crack of dawn and beyond, welcoming the New Year of 2020, along the golden beaches of the Riva Beach Resort in Mandrem, 21 km from Goa’s capital Panaji.

With an extensive list of super talented international and homegrown artists from around the world, this amazing second fiesta promises to step up the game with non-stop 18 plus hours of pump across various stages, to prick India’s electronic and dub scene like never before!

With an exciting line up to awe and impress a refined crowd of music lovers and artists from around the world, this year the party starts with a promising enthusiasm to "rock ever-loving faces off". Playing on the main stage, Phase 1 line up presents the label owner of Teklife and 20 plus year pioneer of juke and footwork music DJ Spinn  joining alongside DJ Paypal.

Up next is, UK reggae figurehead Earl Gateshead alongside DJ/Promoter/ and radio presenter, Ambassador running at the forefront of pushing the culture of reggae, dub, roots and dancehall for over 40 years. They'll be joined by their comrades Jungle Weed and Ninjahdread from the 10,000 Lions Sound System family.

Finally, to give the mix a solid twist, one of the rising destroyers of techno, cult label owner of Posh Isolation, Skaeliptom2 (now known as Varg2tm) joins alongside 2 of India's most successful DJs, FILM and Spacejams  bringing a whole range of techno, electro, breaks and EBM to blow out your brains.

 In this ceaseless musical programming, patrons can cater themselves to tucked-away cozy cafes, funky accessory boutiques, relaxation parlours and much more within the resort’s luxurious ambience. This eccentric festival holds a funky Lemonade Bar which would serve a range of flavoured cocktails along with continuous free supply of fresh yum lemonade to keep up the spirits of the festival. The Lemonade bar was in huge demand and the spot to be in last year! Spread out and let yourself loose across the lawns of the deluxe resort and own the best of music and people in one single destination.

