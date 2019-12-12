Rising electronica duo come back with another wanderlust inspiring gem

MUMBAI: Belau is one of the most promising electronica newcomers around the European music scene. In two years they had almost 200 live performances in 23 countries.

The debut full-length album, “The Odyssey” won the Hungarian Grammy in best electronic music album category. After they became Hungary’s No.1 musical export good, Belau released brand new instrumental song partly recorded in a Caribbean island. You can hear the exotic beats of the band on their album release tour which starts in April.

“Take You to The Sea” – claims about their compositions. In the world of electronica duo (Peter Kedves and Buzas Krisztian) a constant buoyant mood and a sense of optimism meets innovative electronic beats. Belau takes their listeners to cheerful places, filled with sunshine, where one can relax, unwind and find peace and harmony. The music starts you on an inner journey which is a gift in our world of increasing isolation. The long term goals of the ever-growing project include the creation of multiple concept LPs, each capturing the vibe of a different geographical region around the world.

Belau’s first hit "Island of Promise" coming out of radios, TVs or movies, featured on several musical toplists, international commercials, and appeared in HBO’s series. After releasing their debut album "The Odyssey", Belau seem to ride on a wave of success, touring through Europe, played almost 200 shows in 23 countries and impressed audiences at renowned festivals like Primavera, Eurosonic, Electric Castle, Sziget, SXSW – to name just a few. The rising duo’s first LP won the prestigious Hungarian Grammy Awards in the best electronic music album category. Songs of the album was also airplayed by BBC Radio 1, and featured on EBBA Chart more than 20 weeks.

After they became Hungary’s number one musical export good, in early 2018, Belau started to work on their new concept album which will be as colourful as the Caribbean melting pot. „Natural Pool is the symbol of a place or goal, which you would like to really achieve, but there’re just few people, who can reach it. If you can make it, you’ll experience new dimensions of freedom and bliss, which could be life changing” – said the duo about their new instrumental song, which also contains some self-recorded atmospheres, samples from Caribbean islands.

Their second full length album called “Colourwave” will heat up the cold days of March 2020 including a lot of chilled beats, exotic instruments, 808 subs, and some self-collected organic tunes. After the final concert of their year, which was held in O2 Islington, London they’ll take a break and start their album release EU tour in March.