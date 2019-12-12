For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2019 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Rising electronica duo come back with another wanderlust inspiring gem

MUMBAI: Belau is one of the most promising electronica newcomers around the European music scene. In two years they had almost 200 live performances in 23 countries. 

The debut full-length album, “The Odyssey” won the Hungarian Grammy in best electronic music album category. After they became Hungary’s No.1 musical export good, Belau released brand new instrumental song partly recorded in a Caribbean island. You can hear the exotic beats of the band on their album release tour which starts in April.

 “Take You to The Sea” – claims about their compositions. In the world of electronica duo (Peter Kedves and Buzas Krisztian) a constant buoyant mood and a sense of optimism meets innovative electronic beats. Belau takes their listeners to cheerful places, filled with sunshine, where one can relax, unwind and find peace and harmony. The music starts you on an inner journey which is a gift in our world of increasing isolation. The long term goals of the ever-growing project include the creation of multiple concept LPs, each capturing the vibe of a different geographical region around the world.

Belau’s first hit "Island of Promise" coming out of radios, TVs or movies, featured on several musical toplists, international commercials, and appeared in HBO’s series. After releasing their debut album "The Odyssey", Belau seem to ride on a wave of success, touring through Europe, played almost 200 shows in 23 countries and impressed audiences at renowned festivals like Primavera, Eurosonic, Electric Castle, Sziget, SXSW – to name just a few. The rising duo’s first LP won the prestigious Hungarian Grammy Awards in the best electronic music album category. Songs of the album was also airplayed by BBC Radio 1, and featured on EBBA Chart more than 20 weeks.

After they became Hungary’s number one musical export good, in early 2018, Belau started to work on their new concept album which will be as colourful as the Caribbean melting pot. „Natural Pool is the symbol of a place or goal, which you would like to really achieve, but there’re just few people, who can reach it. If you can make it, you’ll experience new dimensions of freedom and bliss, which could be life changing” – said the duo about their new instrumental song, which also contains some self-recorded atmospheres, samples from Caribbean islands.

 Their second full length album called “Colourwave” will heat up the cold days of March 2020 including a lot of chilled beats, exotic instruments, 808 subs, and some self-collected organic tunes. After the final concert of their year, which was held in O2 Islington, London they’ll take a break and start their album release EU tour in March.

Tags
MTV European Music Awards music
Related news
News | 12 Dec 2019

Skillbox announces second edition of its eclectic music festival in Goa -Lemonade 2019

MUMBAI: After the smashing success of the maiden edition of its Lemonade Music Festival held in Goa last year, Skillbox, the art social network and discovery platform, has announced the 2nd edition of Lemonade in Goa.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to create a sangeet dance show

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will create a series inspired by their own sangeet.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2019

Rahul Jain sings 'Beyhadh 2' title track

MUMBAI: The title track of Jennifer Winget's ongoing TV show "Beyhadh 2" is out. It is sung by Rahul Jain, who had also crooned the title song of Jennifer's previous show "Bepannah".

read more
News | 12 Dec 2019

DJ Snake: Every song was a lesson

MUMBAI: DJ Snake has given numerous hits including "Let me love you" and "Taki taki", and he is proud of his work. He says every song has been a lesson for him.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2019

104.8 Ishq launches second season of 'what women want' with Kareena Kapoor khan

MUMBAI: 104.8 ISHQ, India’s first romantic radio station, announces the launch of the second season of their pioneering show called ‘What Women Want’, hosted by the glamorous Kareena Kapoor Khan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby announces return of DIY Musician Conference to Austin

MUMBAI: CD Baby is announcing its sixth annual DIY Musician Conference, to be held on August 28-read more

News
Flutin puts emerging artists where they need to be: In Music Fans' Playlists

MUMBAI: Austin-based Christophe Lavigne had been working on his music for years, leading the rocread more

News
RJ Malishka asks '#KABTAK'; raises voice on the issue of women safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a campaign ‘#KABTAK’ on - Morning No.read more

News
BIG FM launches music video for 'Hawa Tight Hai' to invite all dhaakads to sensitize various pollution issues

MUMBAI: As a part of its recently launched campaign, ‘Hawa Tight Hai’ which intends to find feasread more

News
Yamaha concludes sixth chapter of Teens Rock- The Battle of Bands in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust music's next song is #Qismat sensation Ammy Virk's 'Haaye Ve'

MUMBAI: Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music has created an undisputable place in the industry in a very short time. With...read more

2
Skillbox announces second edition of its eclectic music festival in Goa -Lemonade 2019

MUMBAI: After the smashing success of the maiden edition of its Lemonade Music Festival held in Goa last year, Skillbox, the art social network and...read more

3
Rahul Jain sings 'Beyhadh 2' title track

MUMBAI: The title track of Jennifer Winget's ongoing TV show "Beyhadh 2" is out. It is sung by Rahul Jain, who had also crooned the title song of...read more

4
Rapper Kaam Bhaari features in documentary 'Hoop Nation'

MUMBAI: Rapper Kunal Pandagale aka Kaam Bhaari has been featured in the final episode of a lyrical documentary "Hoop Nation".The final episode "Yeh...read more

5
Pierce Brosnan to play king in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan will play the king, opposite singer Camila Cabello in writer-director Kay Cannon's new telling of "Cinderella...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group