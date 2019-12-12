Rapper Kaam Bhaari features in documentary 'Hoop Nation'

MUMBAI: Rapper Kunal Pandagale aka Kaam Bhaari has been featured in the final episode of a lyrical documentary "Hoop Nation".

The final episode "Yeh Raasta" presented by NBA X UBER also features a former police officer and Captain of the Punjab Team Jagdeep Singh Bains, the vice-president of BFI and General Secretary of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) Teja Singh Dhaliwal and basketball player for the India National Team Arshpreet Singh Bhullar who highlight the unwavering resolve and expertise of the students of the renowned institution.

"I'm honoured to be a part of the final soundtrack, 'Yeh Raasta' and it gives me immense pleasure to have also mentioned King James, LeBron James in my song. After visiting LBA, I hope the NBA will soon find a star player from India," Kaam Bhaari said.

Kaam Bhari became a well-known name after he appeared in Ranveer Singh's movie "Gully Boy".

(Source: IANS)