For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2019 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Kaam Bhaari features in documentary 'Hoop Nation'

MUMBAI: Rapper Kunal Pandagale aka Kaam Bhaari has been featured in the final episode of a lyrical documentary "Hoop Nation".

The final episode "Yeh Raasta" presented by NBA X UBER also features a former police officer and Captain of the Punjab Team Jagdeep Singh Bains, the vice-president of BFI and General Secretary of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) Teja Singh Dhaliwal and basketball player for the India National Team Arshpreet Singh Bhullar who highlight the unwavering resolve and expertise of the students of the renowned institution.

"I'm honoured to be a part of the final soundtrack, 'Yeh Raasta' and it gives me immense pleasure to have also mentioned King James, LeBron James in my song. After visiting LBA, I hope the NBA will soon find a star player from India," Kaam Bhaari said.

Kaam Bhari became a well-known name after he appeared in Ranveer Singh's movie "Gully Boy".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kaam Bhaari Ranveer Singh Gully Boy
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

With Hoop Nation Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire to narrate a story through a track

MUMBAI: Hoop Nation, a first-of-its-kind four-part lyrical documentary series presented by Uber with a culture-driven narrative, Hoop Nation captures four stories across India where basketball is more than just a game.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2019

Hip-hop in India is here to stay

MUMBAI: Hip-hop as a genre has been gaining popularity among millennial in India over the recent past, and the success of the film Gully Boy earlier this year has only helped initiate the musical genre to a wider audience base.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2019

Priyanka Chopra hosts screening of 'Gully Boy' in LA

MUMBAI: In support of Indian cinema, actor Priyanka Chopra has made India proud with her work both on home turf and international platforms.  And everywhere she goes, PCJ has always taken India along with her.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2019

5 Reasons why MTV Hustle finale will be 'Bohat Hard'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle, not only brought underground rap to mainstream, but won a million hearts for the powerful compositions by the contestants, unique writing and beats and soul-stirring renditions.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2019

Jasleen Royal recalls restaurant 'guitarist stint'

MUMBAI: Love You Zindagi fame singer Jasleen Royal recently shared a throwback video, reminiscing the days when she used to play the guitar at a restaurant.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby announces return of DIY Musician Conference to Austin

MUMBAI: CD Baby is announcing its sixth annual DIY Musician Conference, to be held on August 28-read more

News
Flutin puts emerging artists where they need to be: In Music Fans' Playlists

MUMBAI: Austin-based Christophe Lavigne had been working on his music for years, leading the rocread more

News
RJ Malishka asks '#KABTAK'; raises voice on the issue of women safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a campaign ‘#KABTAK’ on - Morning No.read more

News
BIG FM launches music video for 'Hawa Tight Hai' to invite all dhaakads to sensitize various pollution issues

MUMBAI: As a part of its recently launched campaign, ‘Hawa Tight Hai’ which intends to find feasread more

News
Yamaha concludes sixth chapter of Teens Rock- The Battle of Bands in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more

top# 5 articles

1
Pierce Brosnan to play king in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan will play the king, opposite singer Camila Cabello in writer-director Kay Cannon's new telling of "Cinderella...read more

2
Papon calls off Delhi gig amid tension in Assam

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has called off his Delhi concert this weekend because his home state "Assam is burning, crying and under curfew".The singer,...read more

3
Neha Kakkar's Tik Tok video goes viral

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous singer Neha Kakkar's recent video happens to be widely shared by fans. Neha Kakkar’s hit ‘Puchda Hi Nahin’ which was...read more

4
Ricky Kej highlights children's rights in new song

MUMBAI: Grammy-Award winning musician Ricky Kej has come out with a song, "Wake up! For every child", and says it is about hope for a happy future...read more

5
DJ Snake: Every song was a lesson

MUMBAI: DJ Snake has given numerous hits including "Let me love you" and "Taki taki", and he is proud of his work. He says every song has been a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group