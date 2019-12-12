For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Dec 2019 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar's Tik Tok video goes viral

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous singer Neha Kakkar's recent video happens to be widely shared by fans.

Neha Kakkar’s hit ‘Puchda Hi Nahin’ which was released few days back is buzzing on charts. The song is trending this week on all music platforms.

Neha Kakkar being quite active on social media is always seen updating her followers with her upcomings and this time the singer has showcased her cool dance moves.

Neha Kakkar is been shaking a leg on the song.

Watch here:

The video is liked by a lot of her followers on TikTok as well as instagram. Also the song Pchda Hi Nahin is trending on YouTube.

Watch here:

