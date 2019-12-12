For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Dec 2019 17:31

Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust music's next song is #Qismat sensation Ammy Virk's 'Haaye Ve'

MUMBAI: Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music has created an undisputable place in the industry in a very short time. With each of the songs released garnering millions of views, JJust Music is being seen as a label that is not just exploring new genres but also giving a platform to upcoming talent.

Ending the year on a high, the music label's next is Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk's latest song titled Haaye Ve. Ammy Virk who has become a sensation with his blockbuster hit Qismat. 

Haaye Ve has lyrics by Sunny Vik, video by Navjit Buttar and Music Raj Fatehpuri

CD Baby announces return of DIY Musician Conference to Austin

MUMBAI: CD Baby is announcing its sixth annual DIY Musician Conference, to be held on August 28-read more

News
Flutin puts emerging artists where they need to be: In Music Fans' Playlists

MUMBAI: Austin-based Christophe Lavigne had been working on his music for years, leading the rocread more

News
RJ Malishka asks '#KABTAK'; raises voice on the issue of women safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a campaign ‘#KABTAK’ on - Morning No.read more

News
BIG FM launches music video for 'Hawa Tight Hai' to invite all dhaakads to sensitize various pollution issues

MUMBAI: As a part of its recently launched campaign, ‘Hawa Tight Hai’ which intends to find feasread more

News
Yamaha concludes sixth chapter of Teens Rock- The Battle of Bands in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more

