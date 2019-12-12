Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust music's next song is #Qismat sensation Ammy Virk's 'Haaye Ve'

MUMBAI: Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music has created an undisputable place in the industry in a very short time. With each of the songs released garnering millions of views, JJust Music is being seen as a label that is not just exploring new genres but also giving a platform to upcoming talent.

Ending the year on a high, the music label's next is Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk's latest song titled Haaye Ve. Ammy Virk who has become a sensation with his blockbuster hit Qismat.

Haaye Ve has lyrics by Sunny Vik, video by Navjit Buttar and Music Raj Fatehpuri