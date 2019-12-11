Yves V returns to Spinnin’ asking 'Show Me' 'The Money’!

MUMBAI: Yves V has already had one of his biggest years yet. Standing head and shoulders within the scene from Beatport TOP 10s including collaborations with KSHMR and the solo ‘Teenage Crime’, to the over 20-million-streams raked in on ‘We Got That Cool’ as one of his most successful hits to date; the Spinnin’ mainstay shows no signs of slowing down with the explosive ‘Money Money/ Show Me’ EP.

Listen here:

Entering into the ring and leading the charge with Robert Falcon and LOUD ABOUT US! on ‘Show Me’, the collective trios’ talents make space for each individual style, crafting a stylish white knuckle ride for the club. Punching in with a weighty, bass-heavy vibe that escalates into a hyperactive build-up and drop, come the chorus the pitched-up, urban-style vocal adds a house feel along with keys come the bridge, when in fact, the track leans towards more big-room tendencies. A sure-fire weapon in any arsenal that is out now!

London duo MAD M.A.C. join Yves on ‘Money Money’ to follow, a bombastic, unruly set of synths that propel the melody into indoctrination-levels of catchy that will leave the listener singing along for the remainder of their day. Favoured by names including Afrojack, R3hab and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to name a handful, ever since it’s live premiere by Yves back in March at Tomorrowland Winter, make no mistake that Yves V continues to being the heat to close out the Winter months on this epic release.