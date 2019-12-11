VYRL coverstar receives more than 2000 entires for ‘Intezaar’ making it the biggest edition ever

MUMBAI: VYRL Coverstar is a unique initiative by VYRL Originals that bridges the gap between aspiring artists to the music stalwarts from the fraternity and with its every edition, VYRL Coverstar only gets bigger and better.

In its most recent, (fourth edition) VYRL Coverstar saw participation of more than 2000 digital entries, breaking the record of its previous editions. The judges of the VYRL Coverstar #Intezaar edition namely, Mithoon, Mohit Suri and Asees Kaur who are also the makers of the recent VYRL Originals track – Intezaar, handpicked 12 worthy finalists to come and perform live in front of them. The jury also included Vinit Thakkar, label head of VYRL Originals on the judging panel.

VYRL Coverstar – Intezaar edition was hosted at PVR, Juhu Mumbai on 10 Dec where the finalists - Gucci Singh & Jasraj Singh, Maadhyam, Srushti Barlewar, Anurag Mohn, Sourav Dutta, Keerthana Harpreet Kaur, Mohammed Saleem, Sanish Nair, Nidhi Hegde were flown in from across the county wherein one of entrants, a 12-year-old talented boy, Shivam was found by Red FM from one of his singing video on the streets of Delhi that went viral.

Each finalist performed on 2 tracks and enthralled the audience with their breathtaking renditions of the songs. Harpreet Kaur, from Bareilly stood out amongst all the finalists to become the winner of the #Intezaar edition of VYRL Coverstar. The evening ended on a high note with Mithoon and Asees’s surprise performance leaving the crowd spell bound.

Talking about the finale of VYRL Coverstar, Mithoon shared, “The grand finale of VYRL Coverstar has been the most unique experience for me because as a composer I have put out so many songs, but once I finish a song I just move on to the other because of which there is a certain isolation and disconnect that comes between me and my songs. But here I am back to my song Intezaar after I put it out which has been there for more than a month. And I was delighted to see people come and perform for us from all over the country. We got to know that there were more than 2000 entries that came for this and to see the best 12 of them live who interpreted the song in different ways, to hear what they felt, what they thought about each line and put it out, it was very -very refreshing for me as a musician and that's why I couldn't hold back and I just picked a moment and jumped on the stage and I joined the musician team and I played it myself. I think Vinit, Mohit, Asees and I had a great time.”

Talking about VYRL Coverstar – Intezaar Edition, Mohit shared, “I had a great time watching all 12 finalists perform their versions of Intezaar, each being unique in its own way. There are a very few platforms like this which exist in our country that gives opportunities to budding musicians to showcase their talent in front of artists. I am happy that I was a part of this awesome evening that celebrated music.”

“This was such an incredible experience, all the contestant sang really well. It is a great opportunity for budding artists to sing in front of Mithoon Sir, Mohit Sir, and Vinit Sir and such opportunities come very rare and it was very evident that all the finalists put in their 100%. I had a great time watching each of their Performances as they were so amazing. This edition of VYRL Coverstar was truly bigger and better”, shared Asees Kaur .

Speaking about the fourth edition of VYRL Coverstar, Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group India & South Asia shares “It has been a humbling experience to see VYRL Coverstar grow over the its four editions. We are glad to have created this platform that bridges the gap between scores of aspiring musicians and their favorite artists. With every edition, VYRL Cover Star has consistently grown in terms number of and quality of participation and the Intezaar edition has comfortably surpassed all the previous bench-marks. I am thankful to my fellow jury who have patiently gone through over 2000 entries and to our partners who have helped us grow VYRL Coverstar exponentially.”.