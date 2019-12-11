For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Dec 2019 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

Special train service planned for U2 India gig

MUMBAI: Ahead of Irish rock band U2's first ever concert in India, BookMyShow has collaborated with the Indian Railways to launch a special chartered suburban train service in Mumbai on December 15.

The band is set to bring to Mumbai their acclaimed "U2, The Joshua Tree Tour" tour, celebrating their iconic 1987 album by the same name. The concert, to be held at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, will be their first gig in the country.

The special service will start at Andheri and ferry passengers to the concert until Nerul station with limited stops in between at Mahim and Kurla -- connecting the Western, Central and Harbour routes for passengers headed for the show.

The service will run from the designated platform of the train as per its daily route once ahead of the concert and will make a return trip from Nerul until Andheri with the two stops in between, after the show is over.

Customers can buy the "travel package" for the special charter train service on BookMyShow.

There are dedicated bus services for the concert as well. There are pick-up and drop bus services from multiple areas in and around the city, directly to the venue.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs in Mumbai. Rahman's performance will also feature his two daughters.

Rahman will perform "Ahimsa", a collaborative single with the rock band, which comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

The band is popular for hits like "With or without you", "I still haven't found what I'm looking for" and "Beautiful day".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
A.R. Rahman U2 Kurla DY Patil Stadium Bookmyshow
Related news
News | 10 Dec 2019

AR Rahman to open for U2 in India

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs in Mumbai on December 15. Rahman's performance will also feature his two daughters.Rahman will perform "Ahimsa", a collaborative single with the rock band, according to sources.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

Singer Khalid to perform in India in April 2020

MUMBAI: International pop artist Khalid will be performing in India for the first time in April next year. The singer on Tuesday announced nine Asia dates as part of his "Khalid Free Spirit World Tour" with

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

U2 and AR Rahman release new track 'Ahimsa'

MUMBAI: To mark U2’s first ever visit to India, Island Records today announced the release of a new track titled ‘Ahimsa’ from U2 and legendary composer AR Rahman. Available to stream now on JioSaavn and all streaming platforms’.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2019

In India, music festivals are becoming an important part of the music culture: Vishal Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: One of the peppiest music festivals in India Bollywood Music Project 5.0’ is back in Delhi and Mumbai for its fifth edition with an exciting line-up reveal.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali shares stage with Katy Perry and Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Making her mark with each step, Dhvani Bhanushali has created yet another milestone. The pop sensation was the only young singer who was part of the opening act at the mega-concert of Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha concludes sixth chapter of Teens Rock- The Battle of Bands in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more

News
INCINK RECORDS drops it's first club mix - Mohabbat Nuka's Bhand mix

MUMBAI:  Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, dropped iread more

News
'RED Indies Debut' is an open invitation to anyone who is passionate about music and want to reach out to national listener base: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Continuing to support independent artists under the aegis of ‘RED Indies’, 93.5 RED FM, read more

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

top# 5 articles

1
B Praak re-creates 'Dholna' with Gurnazar live and it'll tug at your heartstrings

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records presents 'Crossblade Live'. It's a unique format where some of the most amazing Punjabi artists...read more

2
'Happy Hardy and Heer' is about friend zoning: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshamiyya says his upcoming romantic drama "Happy Hardy And Heer" revolves around concept of friend zoning. He...read more

3
Production work same as taking selfie: Pharrell Williams

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams has compared his production work to taking a selfie. In an interview to Vulture, the "Happy" hitmaker said that his...read more

4
Music is more divine for me: Anurag Mishra

MUMBAI: Anurag Mishra, a singer-songwriter, hails from the state of Odisha. Having completed his studies from pedigreed institutions like NIT...read more

5
European Festival Awards Announce Shortlists

MUMBAI: With the 11 edition of the European Festival Awards set to take place on January 15th in Groningen, The Netherlands, we’re announcing the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group