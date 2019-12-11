For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Dec 2019 12:22 |  By RnMTeam

Production work same as taking selfie: Pharrell Williams

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams has compared his production work to taking a selfie.
 
In an interview to Vulture, the "Happy" hitmaker said that his production work is the same process as guiding someone through a selfie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
 
"The trust really isn't in me as much as it's in their willingness to see themselves differently. For example, take selfies. They're 99.99 percent shot from the same angle. That tells you so much about the delusion that we have. We think we take different selfies because we're wearing different outfits in different environments, but it's, in fact, the same exact angle," he said.
 
"That tells us that we found a particular angle that we like, and because we show that to ourselves every day, we think that's how people see us," added the singer, who has worked with Ed Sheeran, Robin Thicke and Daft Punk.
 
The 46-year-old star explained how he wants to teach artists.
 
"My job is not so much to get you to trust me. It's to get you to be open to the idea that there's a whole other side to your face that you never use because somewhere in your life you convinced yourself that that wasn't the better side," he said.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Pharrel Williams Happy Ed Sheeran Robin Thicke Daft Punk
Related news
News | 02 Dec 2019

Ed Sheeran doesn't have a phone!

MUMBAI: "Photograph" singer Ed Sheeran doesn't have a phone and can only be contacted via e-mail.The singer decided to ditch his electronic devices and social networking sites back in 2015 when he took a year-long break from the spotlight to "travel the world".

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's 18th b'day

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday party.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2019

Ed Sheeran UK's richest under-30 celeb; Daniel Radcliffe second

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has been named the richest UK celebrity aged 30 or under, with an estimated fortune of £170 million. The 28-year-old singer has nearly doubled his wealth over the past 12 months to take the number one spot from Adele, according to Heat magazine, reports bbc.com.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2019

Pharrell Williams would never sing 'Blurred lines' today!

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams says he is embarrassed by the controversial 2013 hit Blurred lines, which he recorded with Robin Thicke.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2019

Sam Feldt remixes Ed Sheeran's 'South Of The Border'

MUMBAI: Feldt delivers one of his biggest remixes yet this week as he tackles Ed Sheeran’s infectious South Of The Border. Featuring Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, the track makes for a perfect match for Feldt’s Breezy style.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha concludes sixth chapter of Teens Rock- The Battle of Bands in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more

News
INCINK RECORDS drops it's first club mix - Mohabbat Nuka's Bhand mix

MUMBAI:  Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, dropped iread more

News
'RED Indies Debut' is an open invitation to anyone who is passionate about music and want to reach out to national listener base: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Continuing to support independent artists under the aegis of ‘RED Indies’, 93.5 RED FM, read more

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music is more divine for me: Anurag Mishra

MUMBAI: Anurag Mishra, a singer-songwriter, hails from the state of Odisha. Having completed his studies from pedigreed institutions like NIT...read more

2
European Festival Awards Announce Shortlists

MUMBAI: With the 11 edition of the European Festival Awards set to take place on January 15th in Groningen, The Netherlands, we’re announcing the...read more

3
Ashanti finally goes under the knife to fix excruciating heel

MUMBAI: R&B star Ashanti is recovering after foot surgery.The "Always on Time" singer went under the knife a month ago to fix an issue she has...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste features as the only Indian song in the Top 10 most liked music videos on YouTube Rewind 2019

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali has been creating a storm online with back to back hits such as Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate’, Duniya from Luka Chuppi, ‘...read more

5
'Happy Hardy and Heer' is about friend zoning: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshamiyya says his upcoming romantic drama "Happy Hardy And Heer" revolves around concept of friend zoning. He...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group