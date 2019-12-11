Miranda Lambert's Muttnation holiday gifts for the dog lover in your life now available - and the proceeds go to a great cause

MUMBAI: With the holiday season of gift giving upon us, Tractor Supply Company and country superstar Miranda Lambert have teamed up on an exclusive line of MuttNation pet products for the dog lover in everyone’s life with an added bonus – proceeds from the sale of items benefit the singer’s MuttNation Foundation that supports pet adoption and rescue shelters around the country.

Exclusively sold at Tractor Supply, the full line of MuttNation by Miranda Lambert pet supplies is now available in-store and online including four styles of comfortable and stylish beds with matching collars and leashes, plush squeaky toys, branded bandanas, water bowls and a number of unique toys serving as perfect gifts specially designed for our four-legged friends.