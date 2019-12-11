For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Miranda Lambert's Muttnation holiday gifts for the dog lover in your life now available - and the proceeds go to a great cause

MUMBAI: With the holiday season of gift giving upon us, Tractor Supply Company and country superstar Miranda Lambert have teamed up on an exclusive line of MuttNation pet products for the dog lover in everyone’s life with an added bonus – proceeds from the sale of items benefit the singer’s MuttNation Foundation that supports pet adoption and rescue shelters around the country.
 
Exclusively sold at Tractor Supply, the full line of MuttNation by Miranda Lambert pet supplies is now available in-store and online including four styles of comfortable and stylish beds with matching collars and leashes, plush squeaky toys, branded bandanas, water bowls and a number of unique toys serving as perfect gifts specially designed for our four-legged friends.
 
“We’re so thankful to our friends at Tractor Supply for the support they’ve given MuttNation since we first launched our partnership a few months ago,” said Lambert, who in addition to her eight rescue pups also owns horses, cats and rabbits. “It’s really exciting to have such a great line of pet supplies and toys and to know that every mutt-lover’s purchase is helping another rescue dog find a loving home – and with over 1,800 Tractor Supply stores across the country, that’ll make a lot of happy pups.”
