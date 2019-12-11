For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Dec 2019 16:06

Machine Gun Kelly writes song for daughter in case he dies young

MUMBAI: Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has penned a song for his daughter to avoid "any regrets" if he meets an untimely end.

The 'Rap Devil' star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text exchange he had with 11-year-old Cassie in the wake of fellow MC Juice WRLD's passing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the messages, Kelly tells his little girl he 'wrote a song' for her, before sending over the audio file upon her request.

"I love you beyond forever," he added in a follow-up text.

In the accompanying caption, Kelly explained the reason behind his latest studio session.

"Wrote her a song so I won't have any regrets if my time ever comes," he posted.

Kelly's song dedication emerged a day after he paid tribute to Juice WRLD, who was pronounced dead on Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at a Chicago, Illinois airport.

"Lotta ppl (people) crying for u," Kelly wrote alongside two photos of the pair. "Ur loved 4ever yung rockst*r @juicewrld999."

Juice WRLD was just 21 at the time of his shock passing. A cause of death has yet to be determined, although authorities have confirmed reports suggesting the "Lucid Dreams" rapper was treated for opioid use on his private jet shortly before his demise.

(Source: IANS)

