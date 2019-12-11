For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Dec 2019 11:48 |  By RnMTeam

Jackky Bhagnani, Darshan Raval unveil audio of 'Aa jana'

MUMBAI: After making people dance to their tune with "Kamariya", actor Jackky Bhagnani and singer Darshan Raval have come together again, this time for a track titled "Aa jana".
 
Singer Prakriti Kakkar has joined Darshan for the audio track.
 
The music video that has Jackky and Indo-Australian actor Sarah Anjuli will release later this week.
 
"'Aa jana' is a peppy song with a hint of romance. With Prakriti and I singing, coupled with Jackky Bhai's presence, this number is going to be a heady mix just right for the upcoming festive season.
 
"So excited to be working with Jackky Bhai yet again after 'Kamariya', it is always amazing to work with superhit duo composer Chetas and Lijo'," said 
Darshan.
"Aa jana" has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, and produced by Jjust Music.
 
Jackky said, "In music just like in other creative aspects, the right connection among the collaborators is so essential. For me, making music is not just a passion but a great opportunity to jam with talented artistes.
 
"After the wonderful success of 'Kamariya', I was keen to get together with Darshan for 'Aa jana'. Making the dream team complete is of course Lijo and Dj Chetas. So yes, it's a reunion of the 'Kamariya' team to end the year on a high."
 
(Source: IANS)
