Jackky Bhagnani, Darshan Raval unveil audio of 'Aa jana'

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more
MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, dropped iread more
MUMBAI: Continuing to support independent artists under the aegis of ‘RED Indies’, 93.5 RED FM, read more
MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more
MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more
MUMBAI: In this digital day and age, trust Jackky Bhagnani to find unique ways to showcase the poster of his new song Aa Jaana on social media....read more
MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani, who is currently participating in "Indian Idol 11", was roped in to sing a song in Emraan Hashmi's forthcoming film "The...read more
MUMBAI: SOFI TUKKER shares the music video for “Purple Hat." The single is exemplary of what made the world fall in love with the duo and is a...read more
MUMBAI: Ahead of Irish rock band U2's first ever concert in India, BookMyShow has collaborated with the Indian Railways to launch a special chartered...read more
MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records presents 'Crossblade Live'. It's a unique format where some of the most amazing Punjabi artists...read more