News |  11 Dec 2019 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

Bombay Circus ft. DJ Lemon Dubai live in Mumbai this Saturday at JLWA.

MUMBAI: After a successful India tour ft. DJ Ali Merchant and Australia edition ft. Nay,

Bombay Circus is proud and thrilled to announce a tour with DJ Lemon kickstarting in Dubai, followed by India across Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Goa!

This one-of-a-kind circus-themed Bollywood concert tour is what you need this Shanivar Ratri! The concept behind the whole set up is mind-blowing; a spectacular Circus tent made of canvas fabric consisting of an oval or circular area enclosed by flags on top, with a pantheon of clowns and jugglers overlooking the fun on the ground. A magnificent, mega-hit production is guaranteed to thrill and enchant people of all ages only at Bombay Circus, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

So get grooving as DJ Lemon sweeps you off your feet in your city with Dubai-India Tour!

