For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2019 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Sofi Tukker unveil music video for latest single, 'Purple Hat'

MUMBAI: SOFI TUKKER shares the music video for “Purple Hat." The single is exemplary of what made the world fall in love with the duo and is a joyous paean to community and letting your freak flag fly complete with a monster riff and playfully adventurous production. "Purple Hat" was born out of SOFI TUKKER's Animal Talk parties, so it only made sense to go back to where things started for the music video.

Directed by Charles Todd, who also filmed the videos for "Fantasy" and "Swing," "Purple Hat" is for the fans and of the fans. Filmed at SOFI TUKKER's sold out New York City homecoming show at Avant Gardner this fall, the clip shows concert attendees arriving in their best cheetah print and purple hat gear, intermixed with performance and crowd shots. The music video gives full bodied meaning to "Purple Hat's" repeating line (and SOFI TUKKER's EP name) "dancing on the people" as we see the camera pan over a sea of fans getting loose af.

“This song was literally written about the energy of the crowds at our shows so we wanted to literally capture that energy for the video too," SOFI TUKKER says of the clip.

“It's always so special playing back in New York, where everything started for us and we thought it would be the perfect show to film the video at. We didn't want to get actors and have a fake party to recreate the energy -- we wanted to do it in real life with real people, like we do most nights of the year. Really happy to relive that night over and over again.”

Tags
fantasy Swing New York City music videos
Related news
News | 21 Nov 2019

TikTok fame Avneet Kaur's Punjabi track 'Main Fir Nai Auna' trends t #8

MUMBAI: Singer and lyricist Nikk Nanu has released a sad romantic song Main Fir Nai Auna. Tik Tok celebrity Avneet Kaur is seen sharing screen space with Nikk Nanu for this Punjabi song.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2019

Vindhya Adapa launches her first music video 'Chal Mere Bhaiya'

MUMBAI: Indo-American singer Vindhya Adapa has recently made her musical debut in Indian showbiz with the song Chal Mere Bhaiya. The peppy song is composed by composer Anuj Garg. Watch here:

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Aditya Narayan launches new single 'Lillah'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan is back with the new single, Lillah. On Monday, he unveiled the romantic track, which is touted as an ode to the golden era of Indie Pop.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2019

TV's Balika Vadhu moves to the beats of new 'BLive Music' song

MUMBAI: TV Bahu Avika Gor is the new reigning dancing queen of TV industry and there is no denying that. Now she is coming with a new music video, Doggy.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2019

Blinded By The Light: A.R. Rahman features in 'For You My Love'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment has premiered the music video of For You My Love - a new original song penned by Oscar and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman, who has also featured in the video.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha concludes sixth chapter of Teens Rock- The Battle of Bands in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more

News
INCINK RECORDS drops it's first club mix - Mohabbat Nuka's Bhand mix

MUMBAI:  Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, dropped iread more

News
'RED Indies Debut' is an open invitation to anyone who is passionate about music and want to reach out to national listener base: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Continuing to support independent artists under the aegis of ‘RED Indies’, 93.5 RED FM, read more

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

top# 5 articles

1
Special train service planned for U2 India gig

MUMBAI: Ahead of Irish rock band U2's first ever concert in India, BookMyShow has collaborated with the Indian Railways to launch a special chartered...read more

2
B Praak re-creates 'Dholna' with Gurnazar live and it'll tug at your heartstrings

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records presents 'Crossblade Live'. It's a unique format where some of the most amazing Punjabi artists...read more

3
'Happy Hardy and Heer' is about friend zoning: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshamiyya says his upcoming romantic drama "Happy Hardy And Heer" revolves around concept of friend zoning. He...read more

4
Production work same as taking selfie: Pharrell Williams

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams has compared his production work to taking a selfie. In an interview to Vulture, the "Happy" hitmaker said that his...read more

5
Music is more divine for me: Anurag Mishra

MUMBAI: Anurag Mishra, a singer-songwriter, hails from the state of Odisha. Having completed his studies from pedigreed institutions like NIT...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group