For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2019 12:27 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan' brings a party number to end the year with a bang

MUMBAI: Music giant T-Series, known to serve chartbusters one after another, is all set to release their next single, featuring actress Rashmi Jha and Bigg Boss 11 contestant actor Priyank Sharma.
 
The track is a recreated version of the 2011 Fardeen Khan starrer Darling. The original was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and for the latest single, the team has got the very talented and powerhouse performer Neeti Mohan on board to lend the vocals. Neeti says, "I have worked with T-Series and it always feels like home. Khudkhushi is a very upbeat party track and I hope the audiences will love it. It was amazing to render this song."
 
The song was shot at a lavish set built at a Mumbai studio. It's a party-dance track which is every bit sexy, scintillating and groovy and expected to be a huge hit with the party loving audiences at the discotheques. It already sounds and looks like a chartbuster.
 
Rashmi and Priyank's chemistry adds the X factor whereas Rashmi raises the oomph quotient with her smouldering looks. Ask her how she bagged the song and she states, "I have wanted to work with T-Series for long and have waited patiently for it. When I was called to their office to hear this song, I felt in love with the track. I said yes then and there. I didn't even have to think twice." The song will be digitally launched on December 13
Tags
Neeti Mohan T-Series Bigg Boss 11 Sunidhi Chauhan Priyank Sharma
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2019

Singing for animated movies is a challenge: Thomson Andrews

MUMBAI: Thomson Andrew, a multilingual singer, song writer, host, actor has recently sung on the background score for Mardaani 2, directed by Yash raj films, background music that is composed by John Stewart.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Sung by Arjit Singh 'Pachtaoge' crosses 300 mn views

MUMBAI: T-Series release Pachtaoge, sung by ’king of romantic songs’ i.e Aripjit Singh had created a huge buzz. Receiving a million of views the track had received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2019

Jassie Gill's new song 'Allah Ve' attracts five million TikTokers

MUMBAI: One of the most popular Punjabi singers in the Punjabi music scene Jassie Gill is known to mesmerize the audience with not just his voice but also his acting skills.  His recent track Allah Ve, launched by T-Series has grabbed humongous response from fans worldwide. 

read more
News | 05 Dec 2019

T-Series' MixTape Punjabi Season 2, Shipra Goyal & Karan Sehmbi's 'Main Teri Rani & Photo' is out now

MUMBAI: With something for everyone, T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi Season 2, presented by Amazon Prime Music and produced by Bhushan Kumar has so far showcased five brilliant mixes by super talented and popular singers, all of which have met with unprecedented appreciation.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

T-Series' MixTape Punjabi season 2: Experience lounge vibe in Kanika Kapoor and Ninja's 'Maahi Ve & Roi Na'

MUMBAI: The popularity of T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is certainly increasing day by the day, as it has so far witnessed some of the best musical jugalbandis, where the artists have created magic with their spellbinding performances, giving the listeners an aural and visual delight.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha concludes sixth chapter of Teens Rock- The Battle of Bands in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more

News
INCINK RECORDS drops it's first club mix - Mohabbat Nuka's Bhand mix

MUMBAI:  Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, dropped iread more

News
'RED Indies Debut' is an open invitation to anyone who is passionate about music and want to reach out to national listener base: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Continuing to support independent artists under the aegis of ‘RED Indies’, 93.5 RED FM, read more

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Happy Hardy and Heer' is about friend zoning: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshamiyya says his upcoming romantic drama "Happy Hardy And Heer" revolves around concept of friend zoning. He...read more

2
AR Rahman to compose anthem for global climate change initiative

MUMBAI: India's Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman is pitching in with a creative contribution for Hollywood music veteran and humanitarian Ken...read more

3
Dilip Kumar's warm note for 'choti behen' Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar has tweeted a warm message for choti behen Lata Mangeshkar, expressing joy at her release from hospital. "...read more

4
Music is more divine for me: Anurag Mishra

MUMBAI: Anurag Mishra, a singer-songwriter, hails from the state of Odisha. Having completed his studies from pedigreed institutions like NIT...read more

5
Neeti Mohan' brings a party number to end the year with a bang

MUMBAI: Music giant T-Series, known to serve chartbusters one after another, is all set to release their next single, featuring actress Rashmi Jha...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group