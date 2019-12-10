Neeti Mohan' brings a party number to end the year with a bang

MUMBAI: Music giant T-Series, known to serve chartbusters one after another, is all set to release their next single, featuring actress Rashmi Jha and Bigg Boss 11 contestant actor Priyank Sharma.

The track is a recreated version of the 2011 Fardeen Khan starrer Darling. The original was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and for the latest single, the team has got the very talented and powerhouse performer Neeti Mohan on board to lend the vocals. Neeti says, "I have worked with T-Series and it always feels like home. Khudkhushi is a very upbeat party track and I hope the audiences will love it. It was amazing to render this song."

The song was shot at a lavish set built at a Mumbai studio. It's a party-dance track which is every bit sexy, scintillating and groovy and expected to be a huge hit with the party loving audiences at the discotheques. It already sounds and looks like a chartbuster.