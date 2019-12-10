Jackky Bhagnani and Darshan Raval launch poster of upcoming track 'Aa Jaana'

MUMBAI: In this digital day and age, trust Jackky Bhagnani to find unique ways to showcase the poster of his new song Aa Jaana on social media. Giving viewers a double dhamaka, the duo - Jackky and singer Darshan Raval decided to have a different launch - they took to Instagram and personally interacted with all the fans. This is the second time, the

Kamariya duo has come together to make some good music. Just as they revealed the poster, they also reminisced the first time they met on the sets of Kamariya and connected instantly like long lost brothers. Fans of both the performers were ecstatic and eager to ask questions and partake in the excitement.

Aa Jana has been sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakkar, composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George and produced by Jjust Music. The song has an upbeat tune that will have you tapping your feet almost incessantly; Aa Jana is definitely a chartbuster.