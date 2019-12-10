For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
European Festival Awards Announce Shortlists

MUMBAI: With the 11 edition of the European Festival Awards set to take place on January 15th in Groningen, The Netherlands, we’re announcing the shortlists for 14 of the ceremony’s categories.

Over 350’000 votes have been cast for the 2019 European Festival Awards in the main public categories. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of those who applied, voted, and otherwise participated in the Awards this year.

The Shortlists:

The Brand Activation Award
Presented by: EMAC
Lowlands (The Netherlands) & Rabobank (Brasserie 2050)
Open’er Festival (Poland) & Netflix (Stranger Things)
Oya Festivalen (Norway) & Fortum (The Green Rider)
Sziget Festival (Hungary) & IBIS (IBIS Music)
Untold (Romania) & KFC (Haunted Camping)
We Love Green (France) & Back Market (Back Market x We Love Green Circular)

The Take a Stand Award
Presented by: Take a Stand
Awake (Romania)
Das Fest (Germany)
Festival Svobody (Czech Republic)
Orange Blossom Special (Germany)
Pol’and’Rock (Poland)

The Green Operations Award
Presented by: Go Group
Electric Castle Festival (Romania)
OpenAir St.Gallen (Switzerland)
Oya Festivalen (Norway)
PortAmeerica (Spain)
Roskilde Festival (Denmark)
We Love Green (France)

The Health & Safety Innovation Award
Presented by: YES Group
Balaton Sound (Hungary)
Happiness Festival (Germany)
Pohoda Festival (Slovakia)
Wat en Schlick Festival (Germany)

Promoter of the Year
Alter Art (Poland)
Festival Republic (United Kingdom)
FKP Scorpio (Germany)
Goodlive (Germany)
MCT Berlin (Germany)
Pohoda Festival (Slovakia)
Primavera Sound (Spain)
Ruisrock (Finland)
Wacken / ICS (Germany)
Wepromote (Switzerland)

Agent of the Year
Presented by: IQ Magazine
Alex Bruford (ATC Live)
Angus Baskerville (13 Artists)
Ian Huffam (X-Ray Touring)
Kiki Ressler (KKT)
Lucy Dickins (WME)
Maria May (CAA)
Mike Malak (Paradigm)
Natasha Bent (Paradigm)
Paul Wilson (CAA)
Rob Challice (Paradigm)

The Award for Excellence and Passion
Alex Hardee
Barrie Marshall
Ben Challis
Codruta Vulcu Daniel Fontana
Eric van Eerdenburg
Folkert Koopmans Holger
Jan Schmidt
Kim Bloem
Mikolaj Ziolkowski

Best Indoor Festival
Presented by: eps
Blues in Hell (Norway)
FOCUS Wales (Wales, UK)
Hamburg Metal Dayz (Germany)
Let it Roll Winter (Czech Republic)
MENT Ljubljana (Slovenia)
Mithra Jazz aa Lieege (Belgium)
Prognosis Festival (The Netherlands)
Reeperbahn Festival (Germany)
Sudwave – Festival & Convention (Italy)
Taksirat Festival (Macedonia)

Newcomer of the Year
Presented by: Eurosonic Noorderslag
Billie Eilish (US)
Black Midi (UK)
Fontaines D.C. (IRL)
Idles (UK)
Jessie Reyez (CA)
Lizzo (US)
Rosalia (ESP)
Sam Fender (UK)
Sea Girls (UK)
Slowthai (UK)

Line-Up of the Year
Glastonbury (United Kingdom)
Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany)
Lowlands (The Netherlands)
Open’er Festival (Poland)
Pohoda Festival (Slovakia)
Primavera Sound (Spain)
Pukkelpop (The Netherlands)
Rock Werchter (Belgium)
Sziget Festival (Hungary)
Wacken (Germany)

Best New Festival
Afronation (Portugal)
FEST Festival (Poland)
Jika Jika (Northern Ireland)
Mystic Festival (Poland)
No Sleep Festival (Serbia)
REVOLT (Germany)

Best Small Festival
Arsenal Fest (Serbia)
Jazz in the Park (Romania)
Leffingeleuren (Belgium)
Maifeld Derby (Germany)
No Sleep Festival (Serbia)
Roadburn Festival (The Netherlands)
SHARPE Festival (Slovakia)
Szene Openair (Austria)
Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice (Poland)
Wacken Winter Nights (Germany)

Best Medium-Sized Festival
Presented by: Universe
Balaton Sound (Hungary)
Down The Rabbit Hole (The Netherlands)
Electric Castle (Romania)
Let it Roll (Czech Republic)
Melt Festival (Germany)
OFF Festival Katowice (Poland)
Orange Warsaw Festival (Poland)
Pohoda Festival (Slovakia)
Sea Dance Festival (Montenegro)
We Love Green (France)

Best Major Festival
Lowlands (The Netherlands)
Exit Festival (Serbia)
FM4 Frequency (Austria)
HELLFEST (France)
Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany)
Nova Rock Festival (Austria)
Open’er Festival (Poland)
Pukkelpop (Belgium)
Rock Werchter (Belgium)
Sziget Festival (Hungary)

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be published mid of December 2019.

Last years winners included; Pohoda, Roskilde and Wachen Open Air. View all of last years winners here: https://www.europeanfestivalawards.org/winners/

Tickets
Tickets for the Award Ceremony at De Oosterpoort in Groningen, The Netherlands are already going fast. There are two different ticket options:

Premium tickets are priced at €100, and include:
• Access to the cocktail hour with drinks from 06.00pm – 06.45pm
• Three-course sit down Dinner with drinks at 07.00pm – 09.00pm
• A seat at a table at the EFA awards show at 09.30pm – 11.15pm
• Access to the after-show party at 00.00am – 02.00am – Venue TBD

Tribune tickets are priced at €30 and include access to the EFA awards show at 09.30pm – 11.15pm (no meal or extras included).

