European Festival Awards Announce Shortlists

MUMBAI: With the 11 edition of the European Festival Awards set to take place on January 15th in Groningen, The Netherlands, we’re announcing the shortlists for 14 of the ceremony’s categories.

Over 350’000 votes have been cast for the 2019 European Festival Awards in the main public categories. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of those who applied, voted, and otherwise participated in the Awards this year.

The Shortlists:

The Brand Activation Award

Presented by: EMAC

Lowlands (The Netherlands) & Rabobank (Brasserie 2050)

Open’er Festival (Poland) & Netflix (Stranger Things)

Oya Festivalen (Norway) & Fortum (The Green Rider)

Sziget Festival (Hungary) & IBIS (IBIS Music)

Untold (Romania) & KFC (Haunted Camping)

We Love Green (France) & Back Market (Back Market x We Love Green Circular)

The Take a Stand Award

Presented by: Take a Stand

Awake (Romania)

Das Fest (Germany)

Festival Svobody (Czech Republic)

Orange Blossom Special (Germany)

Pol’and’Rock (Poland)

The Green Operations Award

Presented by: Go Group

Electric Castle Festival (Romania)

OpenAir St.Gallen (Switzerland)

Oya Festivalen (Norway)

PortAmeerica (Spain)

Roskilde Festival (Denmark)

We Love Green (France)

The Health & Safety Innovation Award

Presented by: YES Group

Balaton Sound (Hungary)

Happiness Festival (Germany)

Pohoda Festival (Slovakia)

Wat en Schlick Festival (Germany)

Promoter of the Year

Alter Art (Poland)

Festival Republic (United Kingdom)

FKP Scorpio (Germany)

Goodlive (Germany)

MCT Berlin (Germany)

Pohoda Festival (Slovakia)

Primavera Sound (Spain)

Ruisrock (Finland)

Wacken / ICS (Germany)

Wepromote (Switzerland)

Agent of the Year

Presented by: IQ Magazine

Alex Bruford (ATC Live)

Angus Baskerville (13 Artists)

Ian Huffam (X-Ray Touring)

Kiki Ressler (KKT)

Lucy Dickins (WME)

Maria May (CAA)

Mike Malak (Paradigm)

Natasha Bent (Paradigm)

Paul Wilson (CAA)

Rob Challice (Paradigm)

The Award for Excellence and Passion

Alex Hardee

Barrie Marshall

Ben Challis

Codruta Vulcu Daniel Fontana

Eric van Eerdenburg

Folkert Koopmans Holger

Jan Schmidt

Kim Bloem

Mikolaj Ziolkowski

Best Indoor Festival

Presented by: eps

Blues in Hell (Norway)

FOCUS Wales (Wales, UK)

Hamburg Metal Dayz (Germany)

Let it Roll Winter (Czech Republic)

MENT Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Mithra Jazz aa Lieege (Belgium)

Prognosis Festival (The Netherlands)

Reeperbahn Festival (Germany)

Sudwave – Festival & Convention (Italy)

Taksirat Festival (Macedonia)

Newcomer of the Year

Presented by: Eurosonic Noorderslag

Billie Eilish (US)

Black Midi (UK)

Fontaines D.C. (IRL)

Idles (UK)

Jessie Reyez (CA)

Lizzo (US)

Rosalia (ESP)

Sam Fender (UK)

Sea Girls (UK)

Slowthai (UK)

Line-Up of the Year

Glastonbury (United Kingdom)

Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany)

Lowlands (The Netherlands)

Open’er Festival (Poland)

Pohoda Festival (Slovakia)

Primavera Sound (Spain)

Pukkelpop (The Netherlands)

Rock Werchter (Belgium)

Sziget Festival (Hungary)

Wacken (Germany)

Best New Festival

Afronation (Portugal)

FEST Festival (Poland)

Jika Jika (Northern Ireland)

Mystic Festival (Poland)

No Sleep Festival (Serbia)

REVOLT (Germany)

Best Small Festival

Arsenal Fest (Serbia)

Jazz in the Park (Romania)

Leffingeleuren (Belgium)

Maifeld Derby (Germany)

No Sleep Festival (Serbia)

Roadburn Festival (The Netherlands)

SHARPE Festival (Slovakia)

Szene Openair (Austria)

Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice (Poland)

Wacken Winter Nights (Germany)



Best Medium-Sized Festival

Presented by: Universe

Balaton Sound (Hungary)

Down The Rabbit Hole (The Netherlands)

Electric Castle (Romania)

Let it Roll (Czech Republic)

Melt Festival (Germany)

OFF Festival Katowice (Poland)

Orange Warsaw Festival (Poland)

Pohoda Festival (Slovakia)

Sea Dance Festival (Montenegro)

We Love Green (France)



Best Major Festival

Lowlands (The Netherlands)

Exit Festival (Serbia)

FM4 Frequency (Austria)

HELLFEST (France)

Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany)

Nova Rock Festival (Austria)

Open’er Festival (Poland)

Pukkelpop (Belgium)

Rock Werchter (Belgium)

Sziget Festival (Hungary)

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be published mid of December 2019.

Last years winners included; Pohoda, Roskilde and Wachen Open Air. View all of last years winners here: https://www.europeanfestivalawards.org/winners/

Tickets

Tickets for the Award Ceremony at De Oosterpoort in Groningen, The Netherlands are already going fast. There are two different ticket options:

Premium tickets are priced at €100, and include:

• Access to the cocktail hour with drinks from 06.00pm – 06.45pm

• Three-course sit down Dinner with drinks at 07.00pm – 09.00pm

• A seat at a table at the EFA awards show at 09.30pm – 11.15pm

• Access to the after-show party at 00.00am – 02.00am – Venue TBD

Tribune tickets are priced at €30 and include access to the EFA awards show at 09.30pm – 11.15pm (no meal or extras included).