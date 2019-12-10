For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Dec 2019 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

Dilip Kumar's warm note for 'choti behen' Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar has tweeted a warm message for choti behen Lata Mangeshkar, expressing joy at her release from hospital.
 
"Overjoyed to hear the good news that My 'choti behen' Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata," tweeted @TheDilipKumar
 
Dilip Kumar posted his tweet along with an old picture where he is seen with Lata Mangeshkar and his wife Saira Banu.
 
Melody queen Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she complained of chest pain and breathing trouble. The doctors diagnosed that she was suffering from pneumonia and she had to stay in hospital for 28 days, during which she was in the ICU and was also put on ventilator.
 
(Source: IANS)
