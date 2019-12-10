For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Dec 2019 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Ashanti finally goes under the knife to fix excruciating heel

MUMBAI: R&B star Ashanti is recovering after foot surgery.

The "Always on Time" singer went under the knife a month ago to fix an issue she has been struggling with for a decade, and she's still hobbling around in a boot on her left foot, reports aceshiwbiz.com.

"I was in excruciating pain in these heels and so I had to finally get it done," Ashanti told Access Daily, while promoting her new holiday movie, "A Christmas Winter Song".

She added: "It's been killing me for about ten years."

Ashanti wanted to have the surgery done before she hit the stage with Omarion and Bow Wow for the "Millennium Tour", which begins in February (2020).

(Source: IANS)

