News |  10 Dec 2019 11:34 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman to compose anthem for global climate change initiative

MUMBAI: India's Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman is pitching in with a creative contribution for Hollywood music veteran and humanitarian Ken Kragen's climate change effort. Rahman, along with a team of international composers, will create a track titled Hand in hand for the initiative.
 
Kragen, who was honored with United Nations Peace Medal in 1985 for producing the historic charity anthem "We are the World", has joined hands with entertainment entrepreneur Neil Morgan to set up an augmented reality (AR) project named "Hands Around The World".
 
The project aims at raising money and awareness for the cause of climate change. The initiative will be launched on April 22 next year, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The AR app will also be launched the same day, reports variety.com.
 
While details about Rahman's composition are awaited, it has come to light that the number will thematically be reminiscent of "We are the world."
 
"The mind of the human race is hard wired to seek higher ideals and wisdom. For that, the very first step is to protect that which holds us - planet earth," Rahman said.
 
Kragen added, "It is easier to accomplish the impossible than the ordinary."
 
The AR app will allow people to download 3D volumetric-captured celebrity holograms and take photographs standing beside them, holding their hands. They will then combine users' photographs with hundreds of millions of others to form a virtual selfie chain that will become the digital "Hands Around the World".
 
Users will be prompted to spread the word and encouraged to donate towards ending climate change.
 
"There are people that will deny climate change but they can't deny pollution. Our project intends to galvanise and unite people like never before, in a positive and fun way to help save the planet," said Morgan.
 
(Source: IANS)
