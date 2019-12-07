'Ranjha' is about long drives and happy-go-lucky chill vibe: Music Director Sumit Sethi

MUMBAI: Romantic track Ranjha, music of which is directed by Sumit Sethi happens to have a refreshing voice and new vibe. Sung and written by Rigul Kalra along with rapper Lil Golu, the song has touched the hearts of people with two million organic views.

Music directed by Sumit Sethi elaborates a bit about the song, “Working on Ranjha has been superb, that too along with singer Rigul Kalra, who has a soulful voice, was another amazing experience altogether. The track showcases three boys who are finding their girl in Goa. This song is about long drives and a happy-go-lucky chill vibe!”

Sethi revealed there is a new project that he is working with Mika Singh called Majnu Remix and a web series as well in the pipeline.