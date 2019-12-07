For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Dec 2019 11:00

NCPA announces ninth edition of 'Aadi Anant Festival'

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India launched the ninth edition of the much-awaited Indian Music festival – ‘Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity’. The festival was inaugurated by renowned musicians Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia on 1st December 2019 at NCPA ADD ART Festival.

There will be a second performance in Mumbai on December 14, 2019, which will showcase the internationally renowned tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain in a solo as well as duet performance with sitar legend, Pt. Niladri Kumar. In this recital, the artistes will explore the sonic space together with each other, leaving aside the conventional hierarchy of either one of the instruments.

As trendsetters in their respective fields, Citi and NCPA constantly strive to work towards preserving Indian heritage and music. Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant celebrates the concept of Eternity through artistic traditions that are perpetuated from one generation to the next, in an uninterrupted manner through the age-old institution of the Guru – Shishya parampara. The festival will give audiences an opportunity to engage with Indian culture through some of our country’s oldest forms of music and enjoy current renditions of age-old compositions.

Commenting on the festival, Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head Programming – Indian Music, NCPA said, “The Guru-Shishya parampara nurtures the training and transmission of knowledge from a teacher to the student through the oral – aural system. It is an integral part of Indian music tradition from ancient times. The Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant festival celebrates and fosters this age-old tradition for the posterity. We are thankful to Citi India for their long-standing support towards nurturing our great Indian heritage”.

In addition to the festival, Citi India and NCPA have collaborated on various CSR initiatives in the field of Indian and Western Classical Music. With the intent of keeping alive the age-old Guru-Shishya tradition, both institutions are committed supporting musicians at every level, ensuring that they have the opportunities and skills to experience and pursue Indian classical music.

Program 1: Support to Guru’s: Under this scheme 8 Gurus receive financial support to train three promising disciples each, in the traditional format of one-on-one teaching. The program is free of cost for the disciples.

Program 2: Scholarships to Young Musicians: This scheme is meant for talented amateurs (age group: 18-30) in the field of Hindustani music (vocal –dhrupad & khayal, instrumental music –melody & percussion). A total of nine scholarships are given annually based on the quality of performance in a live audition.

Program 3: Introducing Music Training to School Children: This program trains school children in Indian Music, working in 9 schools with approximately 600 students.   

