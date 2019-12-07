More heavy metal-platforms need to be built: Musician Shezan Shaikh

MUMBAI: Versatile music composer for Film, TV Commercials and Video games Shezan Shaikh, noted to have produced tracks for webshow REJECTX on ZEE5, is also a lead composer for upcoming video game series called Ministry of Broadcast, Deep Inertia and Meteora. Having an Associates degree in Music from Musicians Institute, Los Angeles, Hollywood, California, guitar player and an award winning heavy metal band, Shezan Shaikh happens to come a long way into music.

To know more, we delved right into his futuristic thoughts about music.

Being inclined to rock and roll, Shezan felt the idea of playing the guitar to be appealing. Moreover he drew musical influences from Tower of Power (band American R&B-based horn section) right from an early age to get into heavy metal.

It’s been almost 16-17 years that Shezan has his hands on this genre and has seen an evolution.

He believes that humongous talent to Bollywood has been driven from heavy metal. “If you look at Bollywood artists, they do have guitar players that are from metal bands.”

Shezan believes that heavy metal bands are into for the long run and have a DIY (Do it yourself) attitude. “The best thing about heavy metal music is that its is a very small scene and is built on word of mouth. It has the old gig charm to it. If you go to a metal gig you won’t find people into just clicking pictures but getting into that vibe,” he adds.

He feels that an opportunity should be given to promote upcoming talent who want to pursue a career in heavy metal, “More platforms need to be built, especially for kids who are trying really hard in this music scene.”

On the work front, from an acoustic pop to war sound orchestral Shezan has done the entire music/background score for an upcoming film called Cargo, starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi. He is now working on his second full length film based on Kartar Singh Sarbha- the freedom fighter and an upcoming AAA Video Game as Lead Music Composer for its Background score.

Do check some of his acoustic produced scores.

https://soundcloud.com/shezan208/sets/acoustic-ambient

