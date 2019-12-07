For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2019 06:00 |  By RnMTeam

Let's drop the winning remixes of the 'Keep On Rockin' remix contest!

MUMBAI: The remixes of ‘Keep On Rockin’’ are finally here! If you already appreciated Laidback Luke and Pyrodox’s version of ‘Keep On Rockin’’, make sure to check out these remixes right away! With every remix another creative twist, these guys made three completely different remixes out of the same amazing track.

Some of these remixes were part of the ‘Keep On Rockin’’ Remix contest. We were absolutely blown away by the broad assembly of remixes we received and our A&R listened to every single one of them!

As the level was so high, it was very hard to pick the winners of the contest, but it makes us even more excited about the release of these bangers. The winners already have been announced a while long ago and now it’s finally time to release their remixes of ‘Keep On Rockin’’ so they’re available on all your download/streaming portals!

Check the remix here: https://www.mixmashrecords.com/music/releases/keep-on-rockin-(remixes)?utm_source=Direct

Let’s start with the winners of the ‘Keep On Rockin’’ Remix contest. WYKO and Krexxton joined forces to create a hard dance, bass house banger! These aspiring artists are certainly two you should follow closely.

Jeonghyeon, the runner up, already has developed his own unique style at only the age of 20! Listen to how he infused his own sound into ‘Keep On Rockin’’, creating a future house track completely true to his own peculiar style. And last but definitely not least, if you are looking for those dubstep/trap influences, make sure to check Yako’s remix including some dope tempo switches and a distinctive build-up to the final drop, now!

Tags
Keep On contest music
Related news
News | 06 Dec 2019

Shakti Mohan has such a warm energy", says Thai Singer Rimi Nique

Mumbai: Punjabi-Thai singer and songwriter Rimi Nique who has written and sung for Race 3 and ABCD 2 will be releasing her new single, as a lyricist and singer, titled 'The Chamiya Song' along with DJ Bravo and composer/singer Gaurav Dagaonkar.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

The Chainsmokers release full length album 'World War Joy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their brand new full-length album, World War Joy, today via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records. The album features four unreleased collaborations including “Family” with EDM superstar KYGO, “P.S.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Amaal Mallik, Lost Stories reimagine U2's songs

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale and Amaal Mallik are honouring U2 with a unique spin on their favourite tracks of the Irish band.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Demi Lovato denies breaking sobriety with margaritas, weed

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is still sober, 16 months after she was rushed to hospital due to suspected drug overdose.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Boris Brejcha unveils epic new single 'Lieblingsmensch'

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha has dropped new single ‘Lieblingsmensch’, out 6th December via Ultra Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

News
Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #Miread more

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ketan Mohite's song 'Raahein' inspires you to keep moving ahead in life!

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and lyricist Ketan Mohite noted for his work Main Kaun Hoon has come up with yet another song Raahein, written, composed and...read more

2
Sunburn join hands with W Goa to launch 'THE LOUNGE' at Sunburn Goa 2019

MUMBAI: W Goa has teamed up with Sunburn Goa to introduce an unparalleled, unique luxury experience entitled ‘THE LOUNGE’ – By W Goa.The Lounge is a...read more

3
The Chainsmokers release full length album 'World War Joy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their brand new full-length album, World War Joy, today via...read more

4
Music Moves Europe Talent Awards at the Stadsschouwburg, Groningen (NL)

MUMBAI: The ceremony for the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards, the EU prize for popular and contemporary music, takes place on January 17 at ESNS (...read more

5
Rapper Dino James comes out with his new track 'Dooriyan'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Dino James whose tracks are not just appreciated by critics but also by the masses is now out with his much awaited track '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group