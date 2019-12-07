For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2019 13:52 |  By RnMTeam

Camila Cabello's album 'Romance' out now!

MUMBAI: Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter set the stage for the 14-track event-level record by way of a series of powerhouse singles. “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes already soared past one billion streams, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, and received a platinum certification from the RIAA. Its success remains unparalleled as “the most-streamed song of the year on Spotify,” “second fastest song in history to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify,” “the biggest single-day debut for a male-female duet in Spotify history,” and “the most liked music video of 2019 on YouTube.”

Among numerous awards and accolades, it received “Song of 2019” at the People’s Choice Awards, “Collaboration of the Year” at the American Music Awards (where she also dueted with Shawn), “Choice Summer Song” at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, and “Best Collaboration” and “Best Cinematography” at the VMAs. Plus, it garnered a nomination at the 2020 GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

Due to “Señorita,” the 22-year-old made history as the youngest person to earn two #1s on the Hot 100 since Justin Bieber in 2017 and the youngest woman since Rihanna in 2010. It marks her fourth #1 at Pop Radio and her second Hot 100 #1.

Maintaining her cultural and musical dominance, she closes out 2019 as “the #4 most-streamed artist on Spotify.” This week, “Liar” leapt past 240 million streams, “Shameless” exceeded 100 million streams, and “Easy” eclipsed 50 million streams. Last month, she performed “Easy” and “Cry For Me” on Saturday Night Live. Plus, she shut down the stage at the American Music Awards with a seismic rendition of “Living Proof.” Speaking of “Living Proof,” she turned up the heat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the single and will perform it on Ellen this afternoon.  Be sure to tune in!

Adding another dimension to the campaign, she brings Romance to life with her “Album Art Living Museums” activation where fans can unlock the artwork from the Romance packaging at various album inspired exhibits in 50 locations worldwide, including New York and Los Angeles. This is a first for the superstar, as she unites eras by inviting true interaction in a live venue. Step into the World of Romance and unlock messages to discover the meaning behind each track #WorldofRomance. Learn more at https://romanceunlocked.com.

Romance represents the height of Camila’s singing and songwriting prowess thus far. Highlighted by her vulnerable writing and instantly recognizable voice, it unfolds as a journey into her most intimate thoughts on relationships, heartbreak, and love—filtering her experiences into a bold body of work. She delivers on each track, especially the powerhouse collaboration “My Oh My” [feat. DaBaby] where she teams up with hip-hop’s biggest breakout star of 2019 for a boundary breaking banger. From “Shameless” through the finale “First Man,” this is Camila at her most poignant, passionate, and powerful. This is Romance.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Tickets just went on sale for The North American leg of The Romance Tour in 2020. Promoted by Messina Touring Group and presented by Mastercard, Camila’s very first arena headlining tour visits hallowed venues such as Staples Center on August 7, Madison Square Garden September 18, and more before wrapping up in her hometown of Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena September 26. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album. For more information, please visit http://www.camilacabello.com/.

Welcome to the world of Romance

Romance Tracklisting:

“Shameless”

“Living Proof”

“Should’ve Said It”

“My Oh My” feat. DaBaby

“Señorita” with Shawn Mendes

“Liar”

“Bad Kind of Butterflies”

“Easy”

“Feel It Twice”

“Dream of You”

“Cry for Me”

“This Love”

“Used To This”

“First Man”

Tags
Camila Cabelo romance Senorita music Singer
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2019

Kim Marsh's 'guilty' at feeling 'lonely'

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-actress Kym Marsh feels "a bit guilty about feeling''lonely `` .Speaking on a video for SSAFA, Kym spoke about how lonely she feels when her boyfriend is away in the army.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2019

NCPA announces ninth edition of 'Aadi Anant Festival'

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India launched the ninth edition of the much-awaited Indian Music festival – ‘Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity’. The festival was inaugurated by renowned musicians Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pt.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2019

'Ranjha' is about long drives and happy-go-lucky chill vibe: Music Director Sumit Sethi

MUMBAI: Romantic track Ranjha, music of which is directed by Sumit Sethi happens to have a refreshing voice and new vibe. Sung and written by Rigul Kalra along with rapper Lil Golu, the song has touched the hearts of people with two million organic views.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2019

More heavy metal-platforms need to be built: Musician Shezan Shaikh

MUMBAI: Versatile music composer for Film, TV Commercials and Video games Shezan Shaikh, noted to have produced tracks for webshow REJECTX on ZEE5, is also a lead composer for upcoming video game series called Ministry of Broadcast, Deep Inertia and Meteora.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2019

Ajay-Atul ropes in Sudesh Bhosale for song 'Mard Maratha' in 'Panipat'

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Sudesh Bhosale is all set to be heard by the audience of historical epic war film Panipat.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

News
Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #Miread more

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sony Music launches melodic ‘Akhiyan’ by talented Gourov-Roshin and Papon

MUMBAI: Sony Music brings to its listeners yet another musical masterpiece featuring talent powerhouse music composer duo, Gourov-Roshin and singer...read more

2
The Chainsmokers release full length album 'World War Joy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their brand new full-length album, World War Joy, today via...read more

3
Kim Marsh's 'guilty' at feeling 'lonely'

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-actress Kym Marsh feels "a bit guilty about feeling''lonely `` .Speaking on a video for SSAFA, Kym spoke about how lonely she...read more

4
Rapper Dino James comes out with his new track 'Dooriyan'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Dino James whose tracks are not just appreciated by critics but also by the masses is now out with his much awaited track '...read more

5
Platinum hitmaker Martin Solveig and Roy Woods unveil feelgood, piano-driven new smash 'Juliet & Romeo'

MUMBAI: Platinum-certified DJ and producer Martin Solveig and Drake-signed, OVO artist, Roy Woods have dropped massive new single ‘Juliet & Romeo...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group