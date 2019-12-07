Ajay-Atul ropes in Sudesh Bhosale for song 'Mard Maratha' in 'Panipat'

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Sudesh Bhosale is all set to be heard by the audience of historical epic war film Panipat. Acclaimed music director duo Ajay-Atul, of Zingaat and Chikni Chameli fame, roped in the singer to be the voice for a key character of the Panipat in ‘Mard Maratha’ song.

He avers, “I got a call from Ajay-Atul for an enthusiastic and exciting song,” adding that the song is about victory, “When I reached the studio, Ashutosh Gowariker was already there. He carefully explained the Panipat backdrop for the war of the Marathas.”

Presuming for it to be a routine recording, Sudesh Bhosale insists that it turned out to be a lot of fun and that the song turned out to be exactly the way it was supposed to. “Ajay-Atul have done a fantastic job with the rhythm. All the singers recorded their part and left. It was only after the promo was out, did I realize how nicely it has been made.”

The song has been earning rave reviews by the masses on social media. Seeing and hearing his own voice played on the big screen, Sudesh Bhosale asserts that its always a good feeling! “I am a Maratha myself. Naturally, singing about our history, our warriors and their greatness fills me up with pride for Maharashtra. This song turned out to be my style too! Power packed and energetic,” he remarks.

Expressing his gratitude to the music director duo, Sudesh Bhosale is proud to be associated with this mega historical film Panipat. “Today’s youth have been watching historical films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani et al with utmost interest. They should be aware of our history and through these films, the awareness is made… The war of Panipat is a very famous war,” he concludes.