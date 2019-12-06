For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Dec 2019 20:05 |  By RnMTeam

The Chainsmokers release full length album 'World War Joy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their brand new full-length album, World War Joy, today via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records. The album features four unreleased collaborations including “Family” with EDM superstar KYGO, “P.S. I Hope You’re Happy” featuring punk-pop heavyweights blink-182, “See The Way” featuring half-Cuban half-Puerto Rican songstress Sabrina Claudio and “The Reaper” featuring Australian indie-pop artist Amy Shark. Listen to the album and see full track list below.

World War Joy has been building one song at a time throughout 2019, culminating in today’s release. The album also features singles “Takeaway” with ILLENIUM featuring Lennon Stella and “Call You Mine” featuring Bebe Rexha, which have both been certified Gold, and Platinum-certified Top 10 single “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer. Together, the tracks from the album have already accumulated over one Billion streams to date.

In anticipation of the album, The Chainsmokers have spent the past few months on their massive “WORLD WAR JOY” North American headline arena tour. The tour features openers 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella and will wrap tonight with a performance in Vancouver, BC. Alex and Drew were joined by blink-182 at the tour stop at The Forum in Los Angeles to reveal their collaboration with an epic joint performance – check it out HERE.

The Chainsmokers can currently be seen on the cover of the latest issue of Forbes Magazine – read the feature profile

World War Joy is available everywhere now. For up to date information on The Chainsmokers please visit https://www.thechainsmokers.com/.

WORLD WAR JOY TRACK LIST:

The Reaper ft. Amy Shark

Family with KYGO

See The Way ft. Sabrina Claudio

P.S. I Hope You’re Happy ft. blink-182

Push My Luck

Takeaway with ILLENIUM ft. Lennon Stella

Call You Mine ft. Bebe Rexha

Do You Mean ft. Ty Dolla $ign and bülow

Kills You Slowly

Who Do You Love ft. 5SOS

