Romantic track 'Naina Lade' from 'Dabangg 3' out now

MUMBAI: Dabangg 3 which is set to be released on 20 December has already created buzz on YouTube with its trailer and songs of which have been released back to back.

After the super hits Hud Hud, Yu Karke, Awara, Habibi Ke Nain and Munna Badnam Hua here is another blockbuster Naina Lade.

Javed Ali who has gained immense fame in the music industry as a playback singer has intoned for Naina Lade and Danish Sabri has penned the lyrics for the song .

Watch here:

The song manifests pure form of love starring Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar who is a new member of the Dabangg family.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dabangg 3.