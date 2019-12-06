For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Dec 2019 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Papon: Remixes go wrong if you haven't lived the original song

MUMBAI: Singer Angaraag Mahanta or Papon, as he is popularly known -- says people who make remixes "ride on a popular song to become popular". He believes that a remix can go wrong if the person creating it has not lived the original song.

"If you are talking about film music, then it (the scene) is depressing. If it is independent or non-film music, it is even more depressing. There is no industry or a full fledged platform where music can be consumed, just for the sake of music and not because there is a film or a big star behind it. That's not nice," said Papon.

However, the singer is happy that things have started changing. "Finally, I can see bigger players in terms of labels, and all are also taking an interest in making a song bigger, just because of the merit of the song and not because which banner or film it belongs to. I think, originals are definitely what we all want to do. I hope it (original music) becomes another alternative platform," he said.

Asked if he believes in the concept of remaking old songs, the singer replied: "There are two sides to remaking a song. One is that, when people run out of ideas, they say that they are trashing a good song and remaking it in a wrong way. But that is only when someone is trying to ride on a popular song to become popular. That person hasn't lived the song in his heart, his soul, his body and mind for a certain time and just jumped into remaking it. That's when it goes wrong."

However, even though he doesn't seem too fond of the idea of randomly remaking songs, the singer is game for song covers. Talking about the same, he said: "There is another way how internationally songs are done -- covers. Even thumris and ghazals have covers."

He explained: "A cover is something when one artist listens to something of a previous generation and has lived with it since his childhood. After jamming on it for years, he becomes the song. Then the artist sometimes wants to create his take on the song, adding a bit of himself to the song. That's called a cover and it sounds nice. It also gives the song a little more life for sure, and adds a different colour and perspective to the song."

Papon also opened up on his latest single, "Akhiyan". For the romantic melody, the singer has collaborated with composer-duo Gourov-Roshin. The video of the romantic melodious track "Akhiyan" features TikTok stars Manav and Garima.

"'Akhiyan' is a romantic song done by Gourov and Roshin. It's my first Punjabi single. I have done film songs in Punjabi but not singles. It's a beautifully designed song. The melody is strong. It's a good marriage of words, music, arrangement and the video. I liked the look of the video and the filter that has been used," he said.

Sharing his experience of collaborating with the composer duo, Papon added: "Gourov and Roshin are friends. It is very easy to work with them. They like my nuances of singing, that's why they came to me. They did not instruct me too much, so I could be me. The sync was really good."

The song has been launched under the label of Sony Music.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Papon Sony Music gourov Roshin TikTok World Cup anthem music
Related news
News | 06 Dec 2019

The Chainsmokers release full length album 'World War Joy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their brand new full-length album, World War Joy, today via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records. The album features four unreleased collaborations including “Family” with EDM superstar KYGO, “P.S.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Amaal Mallik, Lost Stories reimagine U2's songs

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale and Amaal Mallik are honouring U2 with a unique spin on their favourite tracks of the Irish band.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Demi Lovato denies breaking sobriety with margaritas, weed

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is still sober, 16 months after she was rushed to hospital due to suspected drug overdose.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Boris Brejcha unveils epic new single 'Lieblingsmensch'

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha has dropped new single ‘Lieblingsmensch’, out 6th December via Ultra Music.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Anabel Englund, Jamie Jones release new single 'Messing With Magic'

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter, and producer Anabel Englund delivered her scintillating single “So Hot” (MK and Nightlapse Remix) as the first release on MK’s relaunched iconic Detroit based, AREA10/Ultra Music. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

News
Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #Miread more

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Romantic track 'Naina Lade' from 'Dabangg 3' out now

MUMBAI: Dabangg 3  which is set to be released on 20 December has already created buzz on YouTube with its trailer and songs of which have been...read more

2
Ketan Mohite's song 'Raahein' inspires you to keep moving ahead in life!

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and lyricist Ketan Mohite noted for his work Main Kaun Hoon has come up with yet another song Raahein, written, composed and...read more

3
Liam Payne to spend Christmas with Cheryl Cole, son

MUMBAI: One Direction star Liam Payne and his former wife Cheryl Cole will be reuniting for Christmas so they can hang out with their two-year-old...read more

4
Amaal Mallik, Lost Stories reimagine U2's songs

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale and Amaal Mallik are honouring U2 with a unique spin on their favourite tracks of the...read more

5
R Kelly faces graft charge over 1994 marriage to Aaliyah

MUMBAI: Singer R. Kelly has been charged with bribing a government official in order to get a fraudulent identification document to marry an under-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group