MUMBAI: Singer, composer and lyricist Ketan Mohite noted for his work Main Kaun Hoon has come up with yet another song Raahein, written, composed and sung by Ketan, the song is dedicated to his parents.

Raahein conveys a beautiful message about moving on in your life and having a direction. The video of Raahein features all the ones who strive hard and are truly real heroes and play a big role in our lives.