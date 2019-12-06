For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Dec 2019 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

Asees Kaur and Dev Negi's voice in 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns' is sure to get you on the dance floor

MUMBAI: Just a few days back Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh’s version of ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns’ from film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday did immensely huge.

While now it’s next version is out where Asees Kaur and Dev Negi have sung it and its music has been given by Lijo George – DJ Chetas.

Below is Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh’s version of Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns’

Below- Asees Kaur and Dev Negi’s version

Sung by our Bollywood biggies who have crooned huge hit songs, both the tracks have been getting a positive, hence we have these newer versions of these tracks out.

Do let us know in the comment section below which do you like.

Tags
Tulsi Kumar Kartik Aaryan bhumi Pednekar Ananya Panday Asees Kaur Lijo George DJ Chetas music
Related news
News | 06 Dec 2019

The Chainsmokers release full length album 'World War Joy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their brand new full-length album, World War Joy, today via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records. The album features four unreleased collaborations including “Family” with EDM superstar KYGO, “P.S.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Amaal Mallik, Lost Stories reimagine U2's songs

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale and Amaal Mallik are honouring U2 with a unique spin on their favourite tracks of the Irish band.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Demi Lovato denies breaking sobriety with margaritas, weed

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is still sober, 16 months after she was rushed to hospital due to suspected drug overdose.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Boris Brejcha unveils epic new single 'Lieblingsmensch'

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha has dropped new single ‘Lieblingsmensch’, out 6th December via Ultra Music.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Anabel Englund, Jamie Jones release new single 'Messing With Magic'

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter, and producer Anabel Englund delivered her scintillating single “So Hot” (MK and Nightlapse Remix) as the first release on MK’s relaunched iconic Detroit based, AREA10/Ultra Music. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

News
Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #Miread more

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Himesh Reshammiya's film gets a new release date

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya's film "Happy Hardy and Heer", which was supposed to release on January 3, 2020, will now hit the...read more

2
Sonu Nigam collaborates with actress / singer Natalia Lesz on the majestic 'Fire In The Sky'

MUMBAI: Leading Mumbai-based independent record label for International Music, 9122 Records today launched the all-new International single, Fire in...read more

3
Anabel Englund, Jamie Jones release new single 'Messing With Magic'

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter, and producer Anabel Englund delivered her scintillating single “So Hot” (MK and Nightlapse Remix) as the first release...read more

4
Song from film 'Good Newwz'- 'Sauda Khara Khara' trends at #6 on YouTube

MUMBAI: After the blockbuster song Chandighar Mein Good Newwz releases another song Sauda Khara Khara that is buzzing on charts. Sauda Khara Khara is...read more

5
Demi Lovato denies breaking sobriety with margaritas, weed

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is still sober, 16 months after she was rushed to hospital due to suspected drug overdose.The 27-year-old singer has spoken up...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group