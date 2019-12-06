Asees Kaur and Dev Negi's voice in 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns' is sure to get you on the dance floor

MUMBAI: Just a few days back Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh’s version of ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns’ from film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday did immensely huge.

While now it’s next version is out where Asees Kaur and Dev Negi have sung it and its music has been given by Lijo George – DJ Chetas.

Below is Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh’s version of Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns’

Below- Asees Kaur and Dev Negi’s version

Sung by our Bollywood biggies who have crooned huge hit songs, both the tracks have been getting a positive, hence we have these newer versions of these tracks out.

