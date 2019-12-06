For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Dec 2019 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

Anabel Englund, Jamie Jones release new single 'Messing With Magic'

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter, and producer Anabel Englund delivered her scintillating single “So Hot” (MK and Nightlapse Remix) as the first release on MK’s relaunched iconic Detroit based, AREA10/Ultra Music. 

Today (December 6) comes a brand-new production for the label: “Messing With Magic” from Anabel Englund and Jamie Jones.

Sizzling with dance floor attitude and capturing the raw, messy magic of falling in love, as told by Anabel Englund, “Messing with Magic” is entrancing in its dichotomy: oftentimes bright and carefree with her authentic Southern California breeziness, and other times irresistibly alluring with a dark, smoldering touch alongside imaginative Jamie Jones production.  It also serves as the title track for her debut EP Messing With Magic, Area10/Ultra Music will release in 2020.

“When I write songs, at the time, I think I’m writing about one thing. It isn’t until months later that I realize I was actually writing about all these underlying, deeper meanings that I couldn’t see at the time, making the lyrics feel more powerful and sincere,” says Englund.

Anabel Englund first worked with MK back in 2012 on the label, Hot Creations. Before collaborating with MK, she was featured live and on record as a key member of the legendary group Hot Natured with Jamie Jones and Lee Foss. Shortly after, Englund, MK and Foss worked together on the Pleasure State project and released notable songs like “Ghost In he System” and “Electricity”, a lauded track that made it onto the BBC Radio 1 end-of-year Essential Mix play.

Jamie Jones is world renowned as a DJ and producer, as well as, founder, and curator of both Hot Creations and Paradise, the global event series, as well as a member of cross-genre band Hot Natured.  He has pioneered his own distinct sound that has paved the way for a warmer, more melodic side of techno to emerge over the last decade.

Tags
BBC Radio 1 London Electricity music
Related news
News | 06 Dec 2019

The Chainsmokers release full length album 'World War Joy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their brand new full-length album, World War Joy, today via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records. The album features four unreleased collaborations including “Family” with EDM superstar KYGO, “P.S.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Amaal Mallik, Lost Stories reimagine U2's songs

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale and Amaal Mallik are honouring U2 with a unique spin on their favourite tracks of the Irish band.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Demi Lovato denies breaking sobriety with margaritas, weed

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is still sober, 16 months after she was rushed to hospital due to suspected drug overdose.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Boris Brejcha unveils epic new single 'Lieblingsmensch'

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha has dropped new single ‘Lieblingsmensch’, out 6th December via Ultra Music.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Asees Kaur and Dev Negi's voice in 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns' is sure to get you on the dance floor

MUMBAI: Just a few days back Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh’s version of ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns’ from film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday did immensely huge.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

News
Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #Miread more

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Song from film 'Good Newwz'- 'Sauda Khara Khara' trends at #6 on YouTube

MUMBAI: After the blockbuster song Chandighar Mein Good Newwz releases another song Sauda Khara Khara that is buzzing on charts. Sauda Khara Khara is...read more

2
Demi Lovato denies breaking sobriety with margaritas, weed

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is still sober, 16 months after she was rushed to hospital due to suspected drug overdose.The 27-year-old singer has spoken up...read more

3
Amaal Mallik, Lost Stories reimagine U2's songs

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale and Amaal Mallik are honouring U2 with a unique spin on their favourite tracks of the...read more

4
Boris Brejcha unveils epic new single 'Lieblingsmensch'

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha has dropped new single ‘Lieblingsmensch’, out 6th December via Ultra Music.An epic, eight-and-a-half...read more

5
Romantic track 'Naina Lade' from 'Dabangg 3' out now

MUMBAI: Dabangg 3  which is set to be released on 20 December has already created buzz on YouTube with its trailer and songs of which have been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group