Anabel Englund, Jamie Jones release new single 'Messing With Magic'

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter, and producer Anabel Englund delivered her scintillating single “So Hot” (MK and Nightlapse Remix) as the first release on MK’s relaunched iconic Detroit based, AREA10/Ultra Music.

Today (December 6) comes a brand-new production for the label: “Messing With Magic” from Anabel Englund and Jamie Jones.

Sizzling with dance floor attitude and capturing the raw, messy magic of falling in love, as told by Anabel Englund, “Messing with Magic” is entrancing in its dichotomy: oftentimes bright and carefree with her authentic Southern California breeziness, and other times irresistibly alluring with a dark, smoldering touch alongside imaginative Jamie Jones production. It also serves as the title track for her debut EP Messing With Magic, Area10/Ultra Music will release in 2020.

“When I write songs, at the time, I think I’m writing about one thing. It isn’t until months later that I realize I was actually writing about all these underlying, deeper meanings that I couldn’t see at the time, making the lyrics feel more powerful and sincere,” says Englund.

Anabel Englund first worked with MK back in 2012 on the label, Hot Creations. Before collaborating with MK, she was featured live and on record as a key member of the legendary group Hot Natured with Jamie Jones and Lee Foss. Shortly after, Englund, MK and Foss worked together on the Pleasure State project and released notable songs like “Ghost In he System” and “Electricity”, a lauded track that made it onto the BBC Radio 1 end-of-year Essential Mix play.

Jamie Jones is world renowned as a DJ and producer, as well as, founder, and curator of both Hot Creations and Paradise, the global event series, as well as a member of cross-genre band Hot Natured. He has pioneered his own distinct sound that has paved the way for a warmer, more melodic side of techno to emerge over the last decade.