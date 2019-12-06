For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Amaal Mallik, Lost Stories reimagine U2's songs

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale and Amaal Mallik are honouring U2 with a unique spin on their favourite tracks of the Irish band.

In their own signature styles, the artistes bring a modern dance floor vibe and Indian touch to U2 classics: "Love is bigger than anything in its way", "You're the best thing about me", "Pride" and "Beautiful day". This comes ahead of U2's December 15 Mumbai show.

Mallik said: "U2 happens to be one of the world's most celebrated bands of all time, and they have influenced my own music and playlists growing up. In fact, when I was in college, I won a singing competition with a U2 song. When I was presented with the opportunity to reimagine ‘Beautiful day', I knew I would need to go above and beyond. Having them listen to my music or even be aware of it, still sounds like a teenager's pipe dream."

All four of the reimagined U2 songs were developed by JioSaavn's A&R team.

Hiba Irshad, Director of A&R at JioSaavn, said: "Given that U2 has chosen Mumbai as their final stop of 'The Joshua Tree World Tour', we wanted to pay homage to such a legendary, universally loved band by integrating India's most celebrated talent into some of U2's best songs."

The reprises and remixes follow last month's release of "Ahimsa" -- a new track from U2 and singer-composer AR Rahman.

Amaal Mallik Lost Stories OX7GEN Karsh Kale AR Rahman music
