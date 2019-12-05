For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Dec 2019

'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' crosses 90 mn views

MUMBAI: Sung by Neha Kakkar, the remake version of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi has garnered huge love, and the track happens to cross a whopping 90 mn views on YouTube.

Composed by Tanishk and written by Jaani, one of the best lyricists in the Punjabi music sphere the song has a unique appearance and a mass appealing story idea.

Divya Khosla Kumar who has featured in it happened to promote this song extensively on Bigg Boss, Kapil Sharma Show.

Original song credits happen to go to Falguni Pathak while it’s music and lyrics penned by Lalit Sen had done a brilliant job earlier while now its remake version is doing the double of it.

