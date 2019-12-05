For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Singer Shaan's YouTube channel to go a long way!

MUMBAI: One of the popular singer singers in the music industry who has mesmerized the audience with his marvellous songs like Bum Bum Bole, All Izz Well, Deewangi Deewangi to name a few happens to share the amount of hard work it took him to build his YouTube handle and get that fan following.

He Tweeted, “Took 2 yrs and 28 videos to get to 200k subscribers on my YouTube Channel !!! Never thought this road would be so challenging .. but ab jab nikal padey hain... chaltey rehna hai ...

Recently the singer was seen at The Kapil Sharma Show on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev along with Salim Merchant, Harshdeep Kaur and Shankar Mahadevan.

Stay tuned for more updates on singer Shaan.

