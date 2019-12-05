For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Dec 2019 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

'Ragini MMS Returns' actress Sneha to feature in song 'Jogi'

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Namanandi, who is known for her role in Ragini MMS Returns, will be seen in the video of a new song Jogi.

Sung by Abhinav Shekhar, the track is produced by Sanjay Kukreja under his label BLive Music.

Talking about the track, Sneha said, "It is a thrilling experience to dive into something so amazing yet satisfying. ‘Jogi' is very close to my heart and it could not have been any grander. Abhinav Shekhar and all the makers have put their heart and soul into the making of the music video."

The song's video was shot in Bangkok.

(Source: IANS)

